You can visit this 115-year-old greenhouse in Toronto for the first time in years

After nearly three years of renovations, the iconic Palm House at the historic Allan Gardens Conservatory has officially reopened to the public.

The domed glass greenhouse, designed by City of Toronto architect Robert McCallum, first opened more than a century ago in 1910! It replaced an earlier horticultural pavilion built in 1879, which was the place to be for flower shows and public events before it was destroyed by fire in 1902. The Palm House was later expanded in 1920 and again in 1957, with four greenhouse wings showcasing various plant collections.

The city closed the Palm House in October 2022 for a major heritage restoration project, but if officially reopened on Wednesday, just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Toronto (@cityofto)

If you were to drop by the Palm House today, you’d find a tropical oasis filled with plants from around the world, including palm trees, banana plants, tropical vines and flowering plants. With the recent renovations, visitors will also notice modern upgrades, like enhanced temperature control, window glazing and glass cladding replacement, although the city said that “painstaking efforts were made to preserve the building’s unique historical appearance and ambiance.”

The Palm House is only one part of Allan Gardens, which first opened in 1860 (and is considered one of Toronto’s oldest parks). You’ll also find other greenhouses, like the Temperate House, filled with citrus and olive trees, camellias, jasmine and a koi pond; the Tropical House, which contains exotic plants like cycads, gingers, hibiscus and jade vines; the Orchid and Bromeliad House, where you’ll find gorgeous orchids, bromeliads, air plants as well as a pond with cute little turtles; and the Arid House, which is home to cacti and succulents, like barrel cactus, agave, and aloe.

The site is a tranquil, green space nestled right in the heart of the city — and it’s free for everyone to enjoy.

You can visit the Allan Gardens Conservatory anytime between 10 am and 5 pm (with last entry at 4:45 pm), from Monday to Sunday, 365 days a year! It’s nestled right downtown near Carleton St and Jarvis St, at 19 Horticultural Ave.

Click here for other top places to see spring flowers in Toronto!