You can live in Jim Carrey’s incredible L.A. estate for a cool $18.75 million

Jim Carrey, Toronto’s beloved comedy icon, is still looking for a buyer for his sprawling Los Angeles estate, two years after it first hit the market.

The estate is nestled in Brentwood, one of L.A.’s most sought-after neighborhoods, and has been Carrey’s home for three decades. Known for his breakout roles in Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber, Carrey’s career expanded into more serious territory with acclaimed performances in The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. His distinctive energy and physical comedy first earned him a following in Toronto’s comedy circuit, particularly at the landmark Yuk-Yuks club, before launching him into international stardom.

The property, originally listed at $26.5 million in 2023, has undergone several price cuts and re-listings. By December, the ranch-style home was pending sale for $19.75 million, but according to public records, the deal ultimately fell through. The estate was relisted two months later at the same price, but with no buyers, the listing was slashed again, bringing it down to $18.75 million as of May 2.

Outside of acting, Carrey has pursued creative projects ranging from writing—penning both a children’s book and the novel Memoirs and Misinformation—to fine art and political commentary, often shared via social media. He also briefly returned to the spotlight portraying Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. In 2022, Carrey announced that he would be stepping away from acting and has since relocated to his vacation home in Maui, prompting the sale of the Brentwood estate.

Described by Carrey as “a place of enchantment and inspiration,” the property is tucked behind tall hedges and private red-brick gates. The 12,700-square-foot ranch-style home includes five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half-baths. Inside, high-beamed ceilings and skylights flood the interiors with natural light, highlighting the actor’s extensive and eclectic art collection, much of it his own.

The home also features an Art Deco-style movie theater inspired by grand cinema palaces, complete with mohair-covered sofas, burl wood columns, and a marble bathroom. Outside, the nearly two-acre grounds are a rarity in Los Angeles and include a full-size tennis court, a waterfall-fed swimming pool, a pool house with bar, a sauna and steam room, vegetable gardens, and shaded walking paths that lead to a yoga and meditation platform. In the listing photos, subtle nods to Carrey’s film career can be spotted, including costumes from past roles, such as his turn as the Riddler in Batman Forever.

Despite its impressive amenities and storied history, the property has yet to sell. The latest price cut could entice buyers seeking a one-of-a-kind Los Angeles retreat with celebrity pedigree—assuming they act before the next adjustment.