You can go on a real-life Gilmore Girls tour in this charming town near Toronto

Just under an hour’s drive from Toronto, nestled in Markham, sits a charming town filled with historic buildings, cute boutique shops, and beautiful parks and trails. Unionville exudes such a storybook vibe that the pilot episode of the Gilmore Girls was filmed here!

Stars Hollow, the name of the fictional Connecticut town where the Gilmore Girls, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, live, is brought to life in this picturesque locale — and if you take a visit, you can channel your inner Gilmore and explore some of the iconic locations found in this popular early-2000s TV series!

First up is the Stars Hollow sign. In the series, the blue sign states “Welcome to Stars Hollow. Population 9,973”. But if you look closely behind it, you’ll notice it conceals a larger white sign, partially covered by leaves, that reads, “Unionville Planing Mill, 139 Main St”. Today, you can still see the Unionville sign proudly displayed on Main St. Also on Main St is Luke’s Diner — perhaps one of the most iconic landmarks in the series! The original filming location can be found at 156 Main St (just keep in mind that it doesn’t quite look the same as it did in the show). In the series, “Luke’s Food” was imprinted on the shop window. Today, the space sits vacant, but it was most recently occupied by a medical spa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Markham (@visitmarkham)

Head over to the town’s gazebo (139 Main St) — while it never made an appearance on the show, it was the inspiration for the Stars Hollow gazebo, where many town events took place and life lessons were learned. You’ll find it adorned in flowers during warmer months, laden with pumpkins and scarecrows during Halloween, and Christmas decorations during the holiday season!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Gray (@sambgray21)

Taylor’s Olde Fashioned Soda Shoppe was regularly spotted throughout the series — this sweet spot was influenced by Unionville’s (now-closed) Old Firehall Confectionery (170 Main St), which served truffles, custom ice cream sandwiches and other delicious premium sweets in an old firehouse! You can still drop by today to see the historic building.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Main Street Unionville (@mainstreetunionville)

If nothing else, you’ll adore Unionville’s stunning scenery. The town has such a cozy vibe that Gilmore Girls directors used both aerial and street footage of Main St throughout the entire series! In the opening shot of the first episode, you’ll spot a red brick church (150 Main St) — this building is now occupied by an interior design company. Moments later, as Lorelai heads over to Luke’s diner, she crosses the street in front of the most gorgeous white-steepled storefront — this is Tucci Armadio, a women’s clothing store nestled at 154 Main St.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Main Street Unionville (@mainstreetunionville)

What to do in Unionville

Of course, Unionville is filled with other activities to check out. Enjoy a free guided walking tour along Unionville’s picturesque Main Street — the next tours take place on Mother’s Day (May 11) and Father’s Day (June 15), so perhaps make it a weekend family getaway! The Unionville Festival takes place later this spring (June 7-8), so head over to Main St and enjoy live music, local merchants, and tons of family friendly entertainment. For art lovers, the Varley Art Gallery of Markham (216 Main St) is a vital cultural hub for local artists. Patrons can enjoy free exhibits until May, including works by Markham-based artist Karen Kar Yen Law. In her latest work, she uses a bitter melon to serve as a symbol for exploring the concept of bitterness, both as a flavour and an emotional experience.

Also at the gallery — admire the free “Beneath the Surface: Stories of Kinship and Connection” exhibit to explore the works of artists Emma Nishimura and Gayle Uyagaqi Kabloona, who use printmaking to explore culture, family, and identity. Nishimura focuses on her family’s experiences during the internment of Japanese Canadians in World War II, while Kabloona’s work is inspired by her Inuit heritage and artistic lineage.

Before you leave, check out the town’s delicious restaurants, sample everything from upscale Italian cuisine at Il Postino (186 Main St) to homestyle pub food at NextDoor Restaurant (139 Main St). For authentic Japanese desserts, visit Honoka — a new Japanese dessert café!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Markham (@visitmarkham)

Click here for more info on Unionville’s guided tour. After visiting Unionville, check out this other quaint Ontario town that gives off Gilmore Girls vibes!