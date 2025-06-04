These GTA shopping destinations are a shopper’s paradise and foodie’s dream

Just north of downtown Toronto are two shopping destinations that are home to great shopping, plenty of space and delicious food offerings that might become your new favourite spots in the GTA.

Yorkgate Mall is a two-level community shopping centre located just east of Highway 400, and it’s definitely a hidden gem in the North York community. Featuring ample parking, access to transit and over 60 stores, services and restaurants to explore, visitors can enjoy a one-stop shopping experience!

Shop. Dine. Discover. Disera Drive, just north of the city in Thornhill, is a vibrant shopping hub offering over 40 exciting retail stores, services and restaurants, with free parking as well. Just steps away from Centre Street, this shopping destination is an easy walk for condo dwellers and a go-to spot for young families.

But the highlight of both these GTA centres is without a doubt the variety of food options — step inside and you’ll be greeted by the sights and scents of some of the most delicious cuisines you can imagine.

“We’re proud to feature a global culinary scene that reflects the diversity of our community,” says Chris Couch, Marketing Associate at Yorkgate Mall and Disera Drive. “Our restaurants offer something for everyone within a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for our customers.”

Yorkgate Mall — take a tour across the globe just by stepping inside this shopping centre. Try Caribbean Cuisine, featuring classic Caribbean dishes that include jerk chicken, curry goat, braised oxtail and more, all served with mouthwatering sides. There’s also China Wok, a neighbourhood favourite; enjoy fast service, great portions and an amazing assortment of hot table Chinese foods for affordable prices — including what some consider the best chicken wings in the city.

For satisfying and delicious Mediterranean cuisine, try El Greeko — this family-run business offers fast and delicious Greek food, with customers often highlighting the lamb shank as their stand-out dish.

If you’re looking for a taste of Jamaican food, Montego Jerk has it all, from callaloo to brown stew kingfish to, of course, jerk chicken. There’s also Top Food Asian Cuisine, with large portions and a variety of options that include sweet and sour chicken and Shanghai noodles — plus combo deals that can’t be beat!

For a grab and go meal that you know will be satisfying, you can’t go wrong with Tim Hortons or Harvey’s.

At Disera Drive, the options are similarly delicious — you could spend the whole day there, from breakfast to dessert!

Locally-owned Bagel World is a go-to spot for breakfast and lunch, whether you’re picking up a dozen freshly-baked bagels or sitting down for a piled-high sandwich. Copper Branch also offers a tantalizing plant-based breakfast menu for those who are looking for more health-minded options; try their power bowls, grab a nutrition-packed smoothie or even a deluxe beet and brown rice burger.

For lunch or dinner, head to Halibut House Fish & Chips, a family business offering seafood platters, all kinds of fish and chips options and starters that include fish tacos and clam chowder. Or try Desi Pakwan, featuring an extensive menu of flavourful Indian and Hakka dishes. There’s something for everyone thanks to plenty of vegetarian options and everything from noodles to rice to fish to curry.

And for dessert, head over to Marble Slab Creamery where you can pick your own mixins and choose from over 50 flavours.

Choose between dozens of menu options at COCO Fresh Tea & Juices for a refreshing drink — ranging from classic milk and bubble teas to fun slushies, yogurt drinks and even cloud foam options.

Yorkgate Mall and Disera Drive are ideal destinations for a family outing, quick bite to eat, celebratory meal or anything in between.