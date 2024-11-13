‘Yippee Ki Yay’ Toronto is getting a Die Hard parody just in time for Christmas

This December, Starvox Entertainment and James Seabright bring Yippee Ki Yay, a comedy show inspired by the iconic Bruce Willis-led 1988 action film Die Hard, to Toronto’s Lighthouse ArtSpace. The show, written and performed by Richard Marsh and directed by Hal Chambers, will run from Dec. 31 to Jan. 12.

In Yippee Ki Yay, Marsh offers a playful and irreverent take on Die Hard, which follows New York cop John McClane as he tries to rescue hostages taken by gunmen in an LA skyscraper. This parody has drawn attention for its humorous and lighthearted approach to the classic film, while still showing respect for its place in pop culture. And it seems to have gotten just that, at least from Die Hard screenplay co-writer Steven E. de Souza.

“When I first heard about Richard Marsh’s Yippee Ki Yay I called my lawyer and told him to throw the book at him,” he said. “After I saw it, I called all my friends and told them to book tickets! It’s delightful and astonishing and not remotely what you expect!”

The show has already made a splash on both sides of the Atlantic, with successful tours across the UK and the US, and multiple appearances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it earned praise from critics. The Guardian called it a guaranteed “happy trail,” while The Times described it as “especially entertaining” and a “love letter to a masterpiece.”

The production, which runs during the holiday season, leans into the ongoing debate about whether Die Hard qualifies as a Christmas movie (There is no debate, it is a Christmas classic). Marsh himself has said he sees the film as a holiday classic, though not one meant for younger audiences.

With its combination of holiday cheer and action-packed parody, the show promises to offer a festive, funny experience for audiences this winter.