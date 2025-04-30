Wrestling, mariachi bands and $5 shots: Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Toronto

Toronto loves a good party — and Cinco de Mayo is the perfect excuse to go all in. Whether you’re in it for the tacos, the tequila, or just the vibes, the city is stepping up with celebrations that go way beyond your basic guac and margaritas. From rooftop fiestas and live mariachi to all-you-can-eat tacos and lucha libre wrestling, here’s where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style — and maybe even remember some of it.

El Catrin

Cinco de Mayo is heating up at El Catrin in Toronto’s Distillery District from May 2 to 5! Get ready for four days of delicious eats and cocktails and high-energy vibes thanks to DJs and a mariachi band! Dig into their Parrillada platter, sip limited-edition drinks like the Atlixco Spritz and Piña Loca and dance to live DJs and Mariachi. It’s the ultimate fiesta packed with Mexican spirit — and yes, it’s totally gluten-free and flavourful!

W Toronto’s Skylight Rooftop

Back for a second year, Taste of Mexico returns to W Toronto’s Skylight Rooftop on May 3 for an unforgettable Cinco de Mayo celebration. Expect a one-night-only tasting menu crafted by top chefs and mixologists from Baro, Puerto Bravo, Mother Cocktail Bar and W Toronto — all putting their own spin on Mexican classics.

Irene

For waterfront views and globally inspired dishes, Irene is serving up a mouth-watering Cinco de Mayo feature menu that’s packed with flavour. Guests can dig into jerk chicken tacos, short rib molletes, a fresh taco bowl and finish with a sweet tres leches cake. Paired with a margarita or two, it’s a festive way to celebrate by the lake.

Paradise Grotto

Kick off the fiesta at Paradise Grotto with unlimited (yes, without limit!) tacos and margaritas for the first hour — a dream come true for taco lovers and margarita fans alike! Indulge in mouthwatering Mexican cuisine and refreshhing drinks, all while enjoying great company. After the taco-fueled fun, the party turns into a lively day party that lasts until 9 p.m.

La Nayarita

La Nayarita is turning Queen West into a full-blown fiesta from May 2nd to 5th, with $5 shots, $12 handcrafted margaritas, and bold Mexican flavours straight out of Nayarit. Expect live mariachi, high-energy performances, and a vibe that keeps the party going all night — this is where Cinco de Mayo gets loud.

Liberty Village

On Saturday, May 3rd, Liberty Street and Hanna Avenue (15 Hanna Ave.) will host a free Cinco de Mayo celebration from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Expect free tacos (while they last), giveaways, live music and a fun Mexican market spotlighting local vendors. It’s a festive, family-friendly way to celebrate the day and support the community.

The Well

On Saturday, May 3rd, The Well is throwing a free Cinco de Mayo celebration packed with food, dancing, and live entertainment. Grab authentic tacos from Gus Tacos (4–8 p.m.), sip margaritas from the Altos Tequila Lounge (11 a.m.–10 p.m.), and hit the dance floor for salsa in Wellington Market (4–8 p.m.). The night wraps with a high-energy Lucha Libre wrestling match from 5–8 p.m. Entry is free, but registration doesn’t guarantee a spot—arrive early to get in on the action.

El Pocho Antojitos Bar

El Pocho is turning up the heat this Cinco de Mayo with a 5-course tasting menu running from May 2nd to 5th. Dishes like butterfish aguachile and tacos de pato rebelde headline the menu. Add-ons like mango cremoso, house lager and margarita pitchers keep the party going. Limited seats — and big flavour — so book fast.

Mad Mexican

Mad Mexican is serving up a true cantina experience this Cinco de Mayo with an 8-course menu of traditional botanitas starting at just $30. Round up your crew and toast with Coronas and margaritas as you dig into delicious Mexican flavours.