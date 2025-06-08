World’s top women’s pro football league to launch in Canada

We’ve seen amazing growth in women’s sports in recent years, with the emergence of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) and the expansion of the WNBA in Canada, and now, Canadians can look forward to professional women’s football teams. The Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), the largest, longest-running, and most competitive women’s tackle football league in the world, is officially launching in Canada!

Founded in 2009, the WFA boasts more than 60 teams across the U.S. It operates under a tiered structure, led by the Pro Division (the highest level of competition in women’s football, boasting 12 of the top women’s tackle football teams in the world). With any luck, it’ll soon include a few Canadian teams.

“[N]othing in North American sports is as big as football and the NFL; and clearly, it is time for the Women’s Football Alliance—which has been operating for over 15 years—to explode into Canada in a big way,” said Cary Kaplan, President of Cosmos Sports & Entertainment, the company bringing this historic opportunity to Canada.

Right now, the Alliance is inviting ownership groups to express interest in launching franchises to compete in the newly formed Canadian division. Similar to the men’s teams, these franchises will compete at the highest level of women’s tackle football, receiving league support in areas like operations, marketing and player development.

“The WFA has spent over 15 years building the strongest foundation in women’s tackle football, and our franchise model is designed to support long-term success for owners and communities alike,” Lisa King, Commissioner of the Women’s Football Alliance, said.

Given Toronto’s strong record of supporting women’s sports (we’ve got tons of superfans), the city will likely be a frontrunner for a WFA team (of course, we’ll keep an eye on any updates!)

Ownership inquiries are now open. For more information, visit Cosmos Sports.