World’s largest pearl is owned by a Toronto artist with a new collection on display

Renowned collector and artist Abraham Reyes, owner of the stunning Giga Pearl, is set to unveil Beneath the Surface, his groundbreaking luxury art collection that transforms pearls and precious gemstones — everything from rubies and sapphires to emeralds and diamonds — into striking “jewelry for the walls.” The works are said to draw parallels to the undersea and subterranean realms, where nature’s hidden forces shape gems and pearls, “revealing inner landscapes of complexity and wonder”.

“As a jewelry lover, I’ve always believed jewels should be admired daily, not reserved for special occasions,” Reyes said in a statement. “By incorporating them into art, we can celebrate their beauty in everyday life.”

Reyes was born in the Philippines and spent years in a household filled with objects of historical and cultural significance, under the mentorship of his godmother. Reyes now lives in Toronto, and throughout the years, he has amassed a world-class collection of antiquities, pearls and gems, which he integrates into his mixed-media artworks.

Beneath the Surface runs at Avant Garde (218 Merton St) until March 18 by private appointment only. Through this debut solo exhibit, Reyes aims to challenge mainstream ideals of polished perfection, so visitors will be encouraged to explore pieces similar to the way a gemologist examines a rough emerald or an untouched pearl.

Speaking of pearls — Reyes is the owner of the world’s largest authenticated pearl. The 138,254-carat Giga Pearl weighs a staggering 61 lbs, as verified by the Gemological Institute of America and the Guinness World Record. It was displayed at a private show in Toronto on Feb. 15 to help kick-off the exhibit, although it wont be on display throughout the rest of the exhibition.

The pearl was passed down through Reyes’ family (he inherited it in 2019) and has been appraised at $140 million due to its size, authenticity, and rarity. Unlike traditional round pearls, the Giga Pearl is a natural baroque pearl (a stunning “imperfect” pearl with an irregular shape).