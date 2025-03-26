World’s largest free-standing venue to be built in Toronto for Cirque du Soleil show

Cirque du Soleil is creating a massive new event space in Toronto this spring for its upcoming show, OVO. The pop-up venue, called the Pavilion, is being dubbed the world’s largest free-standing venue! It’ll open this spring/summer from May 1 to June 28 at the site of the former Mr. Christie bakery in south Etobicoke, at 2150 Lake Shore Blvd W.

The Pavilion will measure 60 metres wide by 75 metres long and stand 25 metres tall — the size of 40 shipping containers. The steel frame structure will be made from 4480 pieces of hardware, including 756 wall panels, and be secured by as many as 128 anchors (each 12 feet long) dug into the ground.

Working 24/7 around the clock, it’ll take about 28 days to assemble the Pavilion and three weeks to dismantle it. Once complete, it can accommodate up to 5000 seats in various formations.

“The Pavilion is a cutting-edge approach to how we can bring live entertainment to more audiences in more places around the world,” Duncan Fisher, Chief Officer of Show Operations for the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said in a statement, adding that the Group is thrilled to bring this new venue experience to Toronto, as the city has always embraced Cirque’s artistic vision.

This isn’t the first pop-up venue launched by the group. The original concept of a ‘mobile arena’ by Cirque du Soleil made its debut in Sanya, China in 2018 for the premiere of Toruk. Since then, the mobile arena concept has travelled to Sao Paulo, Brazil (Crystal, 2024), Riyadh and Saudi Arabia (Toruk, 2018).

The Pavilion will be unique to previous Cirque mobile arenas as it will boast an all-new building facade that emulates the iconic large tent used by Cirque for their touring shows with its signature stripes and Chapiteau silhouette. Unlike a permanent structure, the stage and seating configuration of The Pavilion will be interchangeable for different shows (from smaller intimate settings to 360 viewing).

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO runs at The Pavilion from May 1 – June 28, 2025

OVO will follow a charming ladybug who captures the heart of a quirky new insect in a vibrant neighbourhood. The show will pair Cirque du Soleil’s stunning visuals, impressive acrobatics and heartwarming storyline alongside the adventures of insects as they eat, flutter, and court each other amidst a whirlwind of energy and emotion! General tickets are $73+, click here for more info.