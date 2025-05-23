Hundreds of people will be riding bikes naked through Toronto next month

Torontonians will have the chance to strip down and participate in the 21st iteration of the clothing-optional World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) at Coronation Park on June 14. The annual event originated in Vancouver in 2004, but now takes place in 80 cities across the globe.

The ride is meant to celebrate cycling and the human body, as it demonstrates the vulnerability of cyclists on the road. It also represents a protest against the over-consumption of oil. “Less Gas, More Ass,” the organizers have stated.

Participants are encouraged to wear as little as they can while still feeling comfortable about it — that includes everything from birthday suits to bathing suits!

“People of all ages, sizes, builds and appearances ride on World Naked Bike Ride. At the ride, you’ll be treated with dignity and respect no matter what your body looks like,” the organizers state on their website.

The ride will begin at 1 p.m. at Coronation Park, by the waterfront at the centre of the park, and end at 5 p.m. Participation is completely free and requires no registration, but it’s recommended cyclists arrive an hour before start time. While the ride is legal, participants are encouraged to bring clothes with them and get dressed at the end of the ride to avoid any conflict with law enforcement.

If you’re not comfortable participating in the event, you can spot the riders as they pass through Kensington Market, Yorkville, Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square) and the CN Tower. Sugar Beach will be a hydration stop, and Trinity Bellwoods Park will have a washroom and hydration stop.

For those who are wondering if it’s uncomfortable to ride naked, organizers have stated that, surprisingly, for all genders, riding naked isn’t especially less comfortable than riding clothed.

“When riding with clothes on you’re often rubbing against the seams, so in some ways naked riding is comfier! Ride routes will often be chosen with less experienced cyclists in mind, so will avoid hills and be more leisurely in pace, increasing comfort,” the organizers state.

For those who don’t have a bike, any sort of skates (skateboards, inline skates, roller skates, rollerblades, etc.) are also welcome.

“Walking isn’t encouraged since walkers won’t be able to keep up with rides travelling on foot, but any alternate body-powered transport is welcome and encouraged,” the organizers state, adding that the only way participants might get hurt is if they don’t wear any sunscreen or if they fall off their bikes.

“Your bottom will probably not hurt any more than when you ride with your clothes on. If you get sore (with or without clothes), it could be that you have the wrong shape of saddle. Aside from getting a saddle that fits you better, you could get a padded bike seat, or gel sadle-cover,” organizers stated. “If you haven’t been on a bike for years, your bottom may feel sore after the first few rides, so you might want to get in practice by cycling more often before the WNBR day.”