With the end of the Dakota Tavern, city loses another iconic live music venue

I recall a night years ago when Tom Wilson, of Junkhouse fame and then playing with Blackie and the Rodeo Kings was speaking to a packed crowd at a private album release party. It, like many others was held at the Dakota Tavern, which he referred to as Toronto’s favourite basement. It was a place that oozed charm and grit. A place where new musicians cut their sonic teeth to an appreciative crowd and a place local legends often chose for private shows, or to sneak down and play an unannounced set. It was a regular venue for festivals like Canadian Music Week. But, like many live music venues in the city during the pandemic and even before, it had fallen on hard times. And, the Dakota Tavern amp was finally unplugged permanent this week. A sad day for the city’s live music scene.

The Dakota, located at the corner of Dundas and Ossington, according to an article in the Toronto Star, is now listed on the Ontario Business Registry, as a food and drink establishment called Mickey Limbos. This does not bode well for a venue that should remain dedicated to live music.

What’s happening with The Dakota Tavern? The beloved live music venue on Ossington appears to have been gutted since it was “closed for renovations” in the fall. A few folks shared these pics from an Instagram account for a new “drinking fountain” called “Mickey Limbos.” 🧵 pic.twitter.com/x8S8xrBCK0 — Richie Assaly (@rdassaly) January 22, 2025

Indeed it was a trio of live music lovers that opened up that venerable establishment almost two decades ago lead by Shane Creamer, himself in a band dubbed the Beauties.

It was a venue that struck a chord with its famous bluegrass brunch adding a live music touch to what Toronto does best: midday weekend eating. It was the venue that launched the Basement Revue sessions that have become an iconic holiday tradition in the city.

It’s given much to local culture in Toronto, and it’s unfortunate the city failed to give back to it.

So, the city loses another live music venue. Fewer spots for artists to emerge has become a huge issue for Toronto. The fine folks at Wavelength even did a study on it and the impact on local artists, in addition to providing some solutions.

“Don’t underestimate your neighbourhood bar when it’s got a stage. You never know what future “I was there” bragging rights await you,” wrote Wavelength executive director Jonathan Bunce in an editorial for Streets of Toronto. “History has proven the importance of small clubs to hometown heroes: the Tragically Hip at the Horseshoe, Feist at Ted’s Wrecking Yard, Drake at the Rivoli (doing improv comedy, mind you). Grassroots music venues are the lifeblood of local scenes, the crucial incubators for emerging talent, that first step from the basement to the world stage.”

Wavelength suggests that one option would be to charge an arena levy for those massive concerts that seem to sell out in the city every week, but rarely trickle down to the grassroots. The revenue from that levy would be used to support community-based venues and promoters.

The city of Toronto has also had an advisory panel for live music venues, which seems to have done very little since venues keep closing.