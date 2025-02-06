William Nylander hosts photoshoot with dogs at popular Toronto Italian eatery

Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger William Nylander scored his second career hat trick against the Flames on Tuesday night, propelling the Leafs to a 6-3 victory in Calgary. But just a day before, the 28-year-old shared some modelesque Insta pics of him posing at a casual Italian eatery near Bloor and Lansdowne, proving once again that he’s more than just a puck-handler.

Nylander looks super comfortable as he poses in a range of customized Garrison Bespoke suits at Sugo restaurant (1281 Bloor St) in Bloordale Village. In one pic, he’s donning a tanned brown suit paired with loafers, and in another, he shows off an off-pink vintage suit while raising a glass of red wine…to his dog. Yup, he brought along his two adorable pups, Banksy and Pablo (a Goldendoodle and perhaps a Bernedoodle). Another pic shows the hockey star rocking a black suit while his dogs paw at him.

Sugo is known for its classic comfort food like meatball sandwiches and spaghetti, so of course we see tasty entrees in some of the pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander)

“Monday sugo,” Nylander simply captioned alongside his Insta snaps. And his fans couldn’t get enough.

“My knees buckled while I was pumping gas just now,” one user, who heads up a Leafs fan page, wrote. While another fan scripted an entire dialogue of appreciation.

“William, darling, this photoshoot is nothing short of a Renaissance masterpiece painted with sugo-stained dreams. The way you cradle that wine glass, your tailored lilac suit outshining even the finest Sauvignon blanc on the menu, leaves me positively breathless. That knowing smirk across the gingham-clad table? Bellissimo…”

Garrison Bespoke (26 Wellington St E #101), a by-appointment store selling bespoke men’s suits for business and formal events, gave fans a bit more info about the shoot, noting that a special capsule collection was designed in collaboration with Nylander.

“The tailoring capsule takes classic tailoring into the future. The pieces feature a vintage inspired silhouette and are made from a special curation of @loropiana cloth,” their Insta post states.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garrison Bespoke (@garrisonbespoke)

This isn’t the first time that Nylander has ventured into the world of modelling. In November, the star posed in a variety of outfits, including a Toronto hoodie, a graphic Leafs goalie tee with a trucker’s cap, and a Starter pullover jacket — all part of a campaign collab between the NHL and rapper Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) brand.

We don’t know what Nylander’s next modelling gig will be, but the Leafs are scheduled to play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.