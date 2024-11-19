Will Toronto get a real winter this year? You can bet on the city’s first snowfall

Thanks to the provincial government, Toronto and area residents can now gamble on anything and everything. Case in point, Taylor Swift’s concert outfits. Next up, the first snowfall.

As the fall chill sets in across the Greater Toronto Area, sports bettors are turning their attention to something a bit more unusual this time of year—when will the first snowfall hit major cities? Betting sites such as FanDuel Canada are offering odds on the first snowfall in various Ontario cities, including Toronto.

For local residents wondering when the white stuff will start to fall, the most probable timeframe, if you believe the gamblers, for the first snowfall is between November 16-30, with odds at -125.

If you’re feeling lucky and think Toronto will dodge snow until the new year, there’s a tempting longshot bet with a huge payoff. A $100 wager on the possibility that Toronto’s first snowfall won’t occur until 2025 could yield a payoff of $2600. That’s some serious risk for those with an eye on the future and a gut feeling about this unseasonably warm start to winter.

Two Views on the Winter Ahead

The main factor that seems to be guiding weather predictions for the coming winter is the developing La Niña, which offers the opposite impact of last year’s El Niño weather pattern. It could bring serious cold and lots of snow, but it isn’t a strong system as far as the experts are concerned so far. As a result, it could be a mix of weather.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the forecast for Southern Ontario—Toronto included—is a cold winter with plenty of snow. So, if you’re betting on an early winter, they might be more in line with your thinking.

The fine meteorological folks at the Weather Network, winter 2024-25 is shaping up to be colder and more traditional than last year’s unusually mild season. The forecast suggests that snow will make a return to cities around Toronto in December, bringing with it the familiar Canadian winter and, yes, a good chance of a white Christmas.

Under that system, the cold temperatures start early with below seasonal temperatures. Although, at this point, we are right around normal temperatures for this time of year at this point. So who knows?

2024 Odds for the First Snowfall in Toronto

If you’re interested in placing a bet, here are the updated odds for Toronto’s first snowfall, according to FanDuel:

November 16 – November 30, 2024: -160

December 1 – December 15, 2024: +195

December 16 – December 31, 2024: +430

January 1, 2025 or later: +750

Who knows? Maybe your lucky bet will come true, and you’ll be ahead of the storm—both financially and weather-wise.