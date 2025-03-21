Will redevelopment plans be the end for this beloved Toronto institution?

As RioCan moves forward with its redevelopment plans for Lawrence Plaza, long-time businesses, including United Bakers Dairy Restaurant, are reassessing their futures. Since opening in 1984, United Bakers Dairy Restaurant has become a beloved institution in Toronto’s Jewish community. As the plaza undergoes significant changes, we reached out to Nathan Ladovsky, owner of United Bakers, to get his thoughts on the transformation.

“We want to assure you that RioCan, the landlord, has expressed a desire to ensure that United Bakers remains a vital part of the plaza, both during and after the redevelopment,” Ladovsky said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by United Bakers Dairy Restaurant (@unitedbakers)

While many have expressed concern about the impact of the redevelopment, Ladovsky reassured patrons that United Bakers will remain at the heart of the plaza.

“UB has a long history of adapting and thriving, and we see this redevelopment as another opportunity to evolve and enhance our service to the community. Our commitment to serving you remains unwavering. We’re confident we’ll emerge stronger and more efficient. We look forward to serving you again soon!”

United Bakers, known for its classic Jewish comfort food, has been a gathering place for many Torontonians. Ladovsky sees the redevelopment as a chance for the restaurant to further integrate into the evolving neighbourhood while maintaining its roots.

“We’re excited for what the future holds, and we will continue to be here for the community in a way that makes sense for the next chapter.”

As RioCan plans six towers, a park and pedestrian-friendly streetscapes, United Bakers is poised to adapt while preserving its place in the community.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on evolving with the times while staying true to our roots,” said Ladovsky. “We look forward to continuing to serve the community and being part of the fabric of this area for many years to come.”

You can visit United Bakers Dairy Restaurant at 506 Lawrence Ave W.