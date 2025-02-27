Wiarton Willie lies! Snow expected for Toronto heading into March extending winter

Although the weather in Toronto these past few days has been relatively more spring-like, especially when compared to the significant snowfall that crippled the city earlier in the month, experts are predicting more precipitation heading into March. According to the Weather Network, back-to-back storms will bring snow to all of Ontario this week, adding 10-15+ cm of snow to Southern Ontario, including parts of the GTA.

“[R]oads across southern Ontario will be slippery from this week’s melting snowpack as a result of the mild temperatures. Combined with falling snow, it could make for some dicey travel,” the Weather Network stated in a blog post. “Another, more potent system taking aim at the province on Friday will bring heavy snow to northwestern Ontario as well as southern Ontario.”

The GTA, including Toronto, can expect up to 10 cm of snow beginning late Friday afternoon, with light snow on Saturday and Sunday, and periods of light snow continuing on and off throughout the first week of March.

Wouldn’t be the worst idea to set the alarm a little earlier tomorrow morning around the #GTA for risk of snow, freezing rain &/or rain (temps very close to 0°C). A clipper with some decent jam likely to put down additional accumulation Friday into Saturday. Purple = >15 cm. pic.twitter.com/JmLgyJlTzs — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) February 26, 2025

In addition to precipitation, expect colder weather. By Friday morning, the temperature will drop to -7 °C in Toronto but feel like -12 °C. When the snow hits Friday afternoon, it’ll be about -1°C but feel like -7 °C. Saturday’s overnight low will reach -16 °C, but feel like -22 °C, and Sunday will have a low of -16 °C but feel like -22 °C.

For Southern Ontario this March, the 2025 Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts an average temperature of -1 °C (1 degree below average), and 90 mm of precipitation (35 mm above average). For the long-range weather forecast, Southern Ontario can expect the following: