Whiplash actor Miles Teller spotted in a couple of bars in Toronto

Miles Teller is most known for his roles as a naval aviator opposite Tom Cruise in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick and as a young, ambitious jazz drummer in 2014’s Whiplash, but the actor also has an entrepreneurial side — he’s been a co-investor of a premium Finnish cocktail, The Finnish Long Drink since 2019, shortly after the drink launched in the U.S.

The actor was in The Six earlier this week for the Ontario launch of the ready-to-drink cocktail — he first hosted a meet-and-greet on Monday night at the LCBO on Spadina Ave and Front St W, before heading to LOCAL Public Eatery in Liberty Village (171 East Liberty St) and ending the night at Cherry’s High Dive (488 Wellington St W).

Torontonians captured the star hanging out with fans, signing merch, and serving some Long Drinks for everyone to try!

Although the Ontario launch of the cocktail just happened, the Finnish Long Drink dates back to 1952, when Finland was still recovering from World War II and was preparing to host the Olympic Summer Games.

The country wanted to welcome its international guests, but officials were concerned with how to serve drinks fast enough. The government commissioned the creation of a new liquor drink as a speedy way to serve tourists, and so, the first ‘long drinks’ were born — the drink has since evolved into a super popular category of alcohol in Finland!

The brand launched in the U.S. in 2018 but didn’t reach Canada until last year, when Teller — who’s a co-investor alongside music producer Kygo and professional golfer Rickie Fowler — was filming a project in Vancouver.

For those looking to buy made-in-Canada products due to tariffs, the Finnish Long Drink is apparently being manufactured in Canada! It’s available at the LCBO as well as at bars across the city.