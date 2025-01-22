Snapinst app 468672764 1783205295550889 1027622113000994431 n 1080

Where to go for all things lobster in Toronto

by Jennifer Schembri for Streets Of Toronto 2 hours ago Photo: @primeseafoodpalace/Instagram

If lobster is your love language, Toronto’s got the perfect spots to indulge. Whether you’re into buttery rolls, rich bisques or a full-on seafood feast, the city’s got you covered with spots that’ll make your lobster dreams come true. From classic East Coast joints to bold new takes on the crustacean, here’s where to satisfy your lobster lust in the city.

Lobster roll from Rodney’s Oyster House

Rodney’s Oyster House is the place to slurp down some shellfish and throw back a couple cold ones and has been since 1987. The spot serves up a standout lobster roll (market price) made with fresh, live lobster cooked and picked in-house for maximum flavour and tenderness. The lobster is perfectly seared, with a golden crust that contrasts beautifully with its sweet, tender interior. While the price reflects the quality — live lobster is a expensive— the result is a far superior roll compared to those made with pre-packed meat.

Lobster poutine from John & Sons Oyster House

John & Sons Oyster House, located on Temperance,  is known for its fresh seafood and laid-back vibe. One standout dish is their Lobster Poutine ($26), featuring lobster claws and tails in a béchamel sauce, Yukon Gold frites, and creamy Bromont white cheddar curds  for an ultra  decadent twist on the classic poutine.

Lobster ravioli from Cibo Wine Bar

 

Cibo Wine Bar serves up some of the best lobster ravioli in Toronto. Priced at $32 and made fresh in-house, each delicate pasta parcel is packed with rich lobster and finished with a zesty lemon béchamel and lobster cream sauce.

Lobster’licious from Scaramouche

 

Scaramouche’s Lobster’licious menu ($79, available Mon to Thurs through Feb. 12) offers a luxurious lobster feast, featuring dishes like butter poached lobster, lobster risotto and grilled lobster paired with wines like sauvignon blanc and chablis. Start with appetizers like lobster bisque and shrimp salad and finish with indulgent desserts like pistachio semifreddo and chocolate torte.

The Lobster frites from Lobster Burger Bar

 

Move over, mussels — lobster’s taking over at Lobster Burger Bar on King West. This hot spot reinvents the classic moules frites by swapping in garlic-butter drenched lobster for a decadent twist. Committed to showcasing the freshest lobster, LBB imports it directly from Halifax, ensuring the seafood is delivered every two days from their Richmond Hill holding tank. The result? A lobster experience that’s as fresh as it gets.

The Lobster crepe from OEB

 

OEB’s Canadian lobster & shrimp crêpe ($26) combines butter-poached lobster and shrimp scrambled with green onions, finished with a rich brown butter hollandaise and delicate truffle pearls. For an extra indulgence, you can top it off with ¼ oz of organic sturgeon caviar for $30.

Lobster and spaghetti from Prime Seafood Palace

At Matty Matheson’s Prime Seafood Palace, the Lobster and Spaghetti ($50) is a standout dish. The blend of succulent lobster in a creamy tomato sauce creates a delicious seafood pasta brimming with flavor, perfect for a special occasion. This sleek, calm spot invites guests to unwind with a glass of wine (or two) and savor every bite, making it ideal for a leisurely, memorable dining experience.

The steamed lobster dumplings from Lulu Bar

 

Lulu Bar, the Pacific-inspired gem that just opened at The Well in 2024, is already serving up some serious flavor. Their steamed lobster dumplings are a must-try — packed with juicy lobster, a kick of chili soy, and topped with tobiko for that perfect pop. With influences from all over the Pacific, the menu’s fresh, light, and full of flavor. The vibe? Think laid-back vacation spot with a modern twist.

