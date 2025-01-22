Where to go for all things lobster in Toronto

If lobster is your love language, Toronto’s got the perfect spots to indulge. Whether you’re into buttery rolls, rich bisques or a full-on seafood feast, the city’s got you covered with spots that’ll make your lobster dreams come true. From classic East Coast joints to bold new takes on the crustacean, here’s where to satisfy your lobster lust in the city.

Lobster roll from Rodney’s Oyster House

Rodney’s Oyster House is the place to slurp down some shellfish and throw back a couple cold ones and has been since 1987. The spot serves up a standout lobster roll (market price) made with fresh, live lobster cooked and picked in-house for maximum flavour and tenderness. The lobster is perfectly seared, with a golden crust that contrasts beautifully with its sweet, tender interior. While the price reflects the quality — live lobster is a expensive— the result is a far superior roll compared to those made with pre-packed meat.

Lobster poutine from John & Sons Oyster House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John and Sons Oyster House (@johnandsonsoysterhouse)

John & Sons Oyster House, located on Temperance, is known for its fresh seafood and laid-back vibe. One standout dish is their Lobster Poutine ($26), featuring lobster claws and tails in a béchamel sauce, Yukon Gold frites, and creamy Bromont white cheddar curds for an ultra decadent twist on the classic poutine.

Lobster ravioli from Cibo Wine Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cibo Wine Bar (@cibo_winebar)

Cibo Wine Bar serves up some of the best lobster ravioli in Toronto. Priced at $32 and made fresh in-house, each delicate pasta parcel is packed with rich lobster and finished with a zesty lemon béchamel and lobster cream sauce.

Lobster’licious from Scaramouche

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scaramouche (@scaramoucherestaurant)

Scaramouche’s Lobster’licious menu ($79, available Mon to Thurs through Feb. 12) offers a luxurious lobster feast, featuring dishes like butter poached lobster, lobster risotto and grilled lobster paired with wines like sauvignon blanc and chablis. Start with appetizers like lobster bisque and shrimp salad and finish with indulgent desserts like pistachio semifreddo and chocolate torte.

The Lobster frites from Lobster Burger Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LBB (@lobsterburgerbar)