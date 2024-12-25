UnitedBakers 3pcPotatoLatkes 2880x2304 941f48c1 ceb2 4fc6 bc83 c39ef8bc1372 jpg copy

Where to get the best latkes in Toronto

by Jennifer Schembri for Streets Of Toronto Posted: December 25, 2024 Photo: United Bakery

Crispy, golden, and flawlessly fried, latkes are the unsung heroes of the holiday spread. As Hanukkah rolls in, Toronto’s top eateries are elevating this humble dish, offering everything from the classic sour cream and applesauce pairing to inventive, zhuzhed-up spins that put a modern twist on tradition.  Whether you’re sticking to the OG or indulging in something a little more daring, these latkes are stealing the show this season.

Here’s where to get the best latkes in Toronto.

Fat Pasha

Fat Pasha1

At this Annex favourite, latkes are a crispy, golden masterpiece. Chef Anthony Rose gets it just right with tender centres and perfectly crunchy edges, served alongside signature roasted cauliflower or a decadent drizzle of tahini. 414 Dupont St.

Free Times Cafe

Free Times cafe

A cultural institution for over 40 years, this spot serves up light yet hearty latkes, perfectly paired with sour cream and house-made applesauce. For an added treat, try the brisket or smoked salmon latke sliders. 320 College St.

United Bakers Dairy Restaurant

United Bakers

For over a century, this iconic spot has been dishing out latkes that are the epitome of comfort and tradition. Each golden bite is served with your choice of classic sour cream, applesauce, or a surprising twist with sweet blueberry topping. 506 Lawrence Ave. W.

Centre Street Deli

Centre St Deli

Serving up latkes since ’88, Centre Street has mastered the art of crispy, golden nostalgia. Whether you’re sticking with the classic potato or going bold with a veggie twist, these latkes are always on point. 1136 Centre St., Thornhill.

 

