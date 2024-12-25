Crispy, golden, and flawlessly fried, latkes are the unsung heroes of the holiday spread. As Hanukkah rolls in, Toronto’s top eateries are elevating this humble dish, offering everything from the classic sour cream and applesauce pairing to inventive, zhuzhed-up spins that put a modern twist on tradition. Whether you’re sticking to the OG or indulging in something a little more daring, these latkes are stealing the show this season.

Here’s where to get the best latkes in Toronto.

Fat Pasha

At this Annex favourite, latkes are a crispy, golden masterpiece. Chef Anthony Rose gets it just right with tender centres and perfectly crunchy edges, served alongside signature roasted cauliflower or a decadent drizzle of tahini. 414 Dupont St.

Free Times Cafe

A cultural institution for over 40 years, this spot serves up light yet hearty latkes, perfectly paired with sour cream and house-made applesauce. For an added treat, try the brisket or smoked salmon latke sliders. 320 College St.

United Bakers Dairy Restaurant

For over a century, this iconic spot has been dishing out latkes that are the epitome of comfort and tradition. Each golden bite is served with your choice of classic sour cream, applesauce, or a surprising twist with sweet blueberry topping. 506 Lawrence Ave. W.

Centre Street Deli