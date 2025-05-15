What’s open and closed for Victoria Day weekend in Toronto

Victoria Day takes place on Monday, May 19 this year! To help you make the most of the unofficial start of summer, here’s a list of what’s open and closed.

Public transit

TTC : All TTC routes will operate on a Sunday schedule but will start earlier (at approximately 6 am). Any routes that don’t normally operate on Sundays won’t be in operation.

Go Transit: Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Government services

Municipal, provincial, and federal government offices (including passport offices and Service Canada centres) will be closed on Monday.

Toronto Public Library

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday, May 18 and Monday, May 19, 2025. You can return books and other materials when the library is closed, but they won’t be cleared from your account right away. Online services are always available.

Postal and delivery services

Canada Post, FedEx, and Purolator will be closed on Monday, May 19.

Banks

In-person banking at most banks will be closed on Monday, but customers can still access their accounts through online and mobile banking services.

Alcohol

LCBO: All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

The Beer Store: Eighty-two Beer Store locations will be open on Monday! Most will remain open from 11 am to 6 pm, but check your local store for confirmation.

Restaurants and eateries

Most restaurants will remain open on Monday! Click here for the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto for Victoria Day weekend.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday. Here are a few that will remain open (just double-check before heading out):

Rabba Fine Foods: All Rabba locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Loblaws (60 Carlton St): Check for holiday hours before you head out.

Kitchen Table (705 King St W): Open 7 am – 12 am.

Whole Foods in Yorkville: Open 8 am – 6 pm.

T&T Supermarket: Locations will remain open until 10 pm.

Galleria Supermarket: Locations will remain open until 10 pm.

Malls

Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge St): Open 11 am – 7 pm.

Vaughan Mills: Open 11 am – 7 pm.

Markville Shopping Centre (5000 Hwy. 7 E): Open 11 am – 6 pm.

Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Ave): Open 9:30 am – 7 pm.

Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Ave. E): Open 11 am – 8 pm.

Sherway Gardens (25 The West Mall, Etobicoke): Closed on Monday.

CF Shops at Don Mills: Closed on Monday.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre (3401 Dufferin St, North York): Closed on Monday.

Scarborough Town Centre (300 Borough Dr, Scarborough): Closed on Monday.

Dufferin Mall (900 Dufferin St): Closed on Monday.

Fairview Mall (1800 Sheppard Ave E): Closed on Monday.

Entertainment