What’s open and closed for Easter weekend 2025 in Toronto

Good Friday lands on April 18, 2025, this year! To help you make the most of your long weekend plans, here’s a list of what’s opened and closed on Easter weekend in Toronto.

Public transit

TTC: The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule on Good Friday, April 18. All TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but will start earlier (at approximately 6 a.m.). Any routes that don’t normally operate on Sundays won’t be in operation. The schedule will run as normal throughout the rest of the weekend/Easter Monday (April 21).

Go Transit: Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday, with regular service the rest of the weekend/Easter Monday.

Government services

Municipal, provincial, and federal government offices (including passport offices and Service Canada centres) will be closed on Good Friday (April 18) and Easter Monday (April 21).

Toronto Public Library

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21, 2025. You can return books and other materials when the library is closed, but they won’t be cleared from your account right away. Online services are always available.

Postal and delivery services

Canada Post will be closed on both Good Friday and Easter Monday, with no collection or delivery of mail. Both FedEx and Purolator are closed on Good Friday and open on Easter Monday.

Banks

Banks will be closed on Good Friday. Most banks should be open on Easter Monday.

Alcohol

LCBO

All LCBO stores are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The stores will reopen on Easter Monday.

The Beer Store

Good Friday, April 18: Closed.

Saturday, April 19: Regular hours.

Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday): Closed.

Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday): Regular hours.

Restaurants and eateries

Many restaurants will remain open all weekend across the city! Click here for Toronto’s best restaurants for brunch and high tea on Easter Sunday.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Some will reopen on Easter Monday, always double-check before heading out. Here are a few that will remain open for the weekend.

Rabba Fine Foods (all Rabba locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

(all Rabba locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week). Loblaws (60 Carlton St): Check for holiday hours before you head out.

Check for holiday hours before you head out. Kitchen Table (705 King St W): Regular hours throughout the weekend, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Regular hours throughout the weekend, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Whole Foods in Yorkville: Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Good Friday) and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Easter Sunday).

Malls

Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge St)

Good Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Easter Monday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Markville Shopping Centre (5000 Hwy. 7 E)

Good Friday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Ave)

Good Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Ave. E)

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. throughout the weekend.

Sherway Gardens (25 The West Mall, Etobicoke)

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

CF Shops at Don Mills

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: Closed

Yorkdale Shopping Centre (3401 Dufferin St, North York)

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: Closed

Scarborough Town Centre (300 Borough Dr, Scarborough)

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: Closed

Dufferin Mall (900 Dufferin St)

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: Closed

Fairview Mall (1800 Sheppard Ave E)

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Entertainment