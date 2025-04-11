What happened to Patria? Inside the rebrand of a King West staple

After more than a decade as a stomping ground for Toronto’s trendiest , Patria is getting a second life — again. This month, the Spanish-inspired restaurant at 478 King Street West officially reopens as Beso by Patria, a full rebrand that marks the latest chapter in its already eventful history.

If you’ve been following the restaurant’s timeline, you’ll know this isn’t the first time Patria has pressed reset. Back in September 2022, a minor spark from the charcoal grill triggered the fire suppression system. There was no actual fire, but the sprinklers went off anyway, flooding the space and forcing a shutdown that lasted over a year. When it finally reopened in late 2024, the restaurant returned with a refreshed look and menu, but still under the Patria name. Now, the space has been shuttered once again — this time, not for repairs, but for reinvention.

The result is Beso by Patria — a louder, more theatrical take on Spanish dining. The redesign, by local studio Nivek Remas, goes all in on the drama with bold reds, hand-painted murals and nods to flamenco and bullfighting. The artwork, done by Toronto’s Crow studio, includes a mural that was painted over ten days and feels less like decor and more like a full-on statement.

The menu’s been reworked too. Executive chef Stuart Cameron sticks to a Spanish foundation, but this iteration feels more playful and a little less precious. There’s still tapas, grilled meats, and paella, but now it’s “cheeky, playful, and designed to tempt you just like a first kiss,” as the press release puts it.

Beso by Patria officially reopens on April 12. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the original or curious about the rebrand, it’s worth keeping an eye on the transformation. Follow along on Instagram for a closer look inside — and a preview of what’s to come.