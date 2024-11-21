Here’s what Toronto’s top influencers wore to the biggest fashion event of the year

Fashion enthusiasts of all kinds flocked to the sky-high Queen Quay East building, T3 Bayside, this past weekend to show off their personal garb and take in the newest fashion collections debuting for the fall/winter season. Many of the frequenters of the four-day event, now Toronto’s longest-standing fashion week, will tell you that it’s all about community.

The event feels particularly unique because many attendees arrive wearing outfits they’ve proudly made themselves, rather than their most expensive or most coveted labels. And they are enthusiastically complimented all the same. Streets of Toronto documented all four days with a Polaroid camera, catching some of Toronto’s most fashionably iconic in their best dressed — like FAT director Vanja Vasic, influencers Myles Sexton and Sara Camposarcone, designer and Project Runway winner Evan Biddell and special guest Kiesza, who performed an unreleased song on the runway.

Haley Benoit , d igital creator, stylist (left) and Anastasa , creative director (right)

How long they’ve been coming to FAT: It’s been 10 years of working for FAT for Haley, both behind the scenes and as a model. She’s walked in 100 shows, including walking for designer Meesh on day four. Anastasa has been coming for four seasons.

Favourite part of FAT: Haley — “I don’t have one favourite because there’s so many moving parts that are so incredible, like the fact that we can provide platform for so many artists that otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity. Some of our young models and designers make a name for themselves here.” Anastasa — “So much is going on, it’s such a massive world, and it still has so much room to grow.”

How long they’ve been coming to FAT: Sara has been coming for four to five years, and made her runway debut at FAT 2023 walking for Evan Biddell. She styled the Biddell closing show for FAT F/W 2024. This was Hannah’s second season.

Favourite part of FAT: Sara — “Seeing familiar faces, because they’ve built such a community here. But also seeing new people and designers, which is so inspiring and keeps the city alive.”

Kiesza , artist (middle) with Delia Trube (right) and Zeb (left)

How long they’ve been coming to FAT: Kiesza and Delia are both first-time attendees — Kiesza performed on the runway in the Saturday closing show.

Favourite part of FAT: Kiesza — “The runway. The community. The people and the connections I’ve made–people who are just as weird as I am.” Delia — “It’s fun, it’s alive. It’s a good culture of people and different arts. I’m a funky little person.”

Haley Sengsavanh , TMU journalism student (left) and Keyda Sloane, University of Toronto equity studies student (right)

How long they’ve been coming to FAT: Haley has been coming for two years and Keyda is a first-time attendee.

Favourite part of FAT: Haley — “Seeing all the different outfits people put together and getting to see the clothes up close on the runway. I love seeing the tailoring of everything.” She’s wearing her friend’s design, from TMU fashion student Sahra Davaran.

Brandon Keir , designer (right) and Emstuu , Halifax-based singer/ songwriter (left)

How long they’ve been coming to FAT: Brandon has been attending for 17 years (since the age of 14) and used to fly up from the east coast just to attend. Emstuu has been coming for three years.

Favourite part of FAT: Brandon — “My favourite part is being in my element. FAT only used to happen once a year and I’m so glad it’s twice a year now — being around people who genuinely appreciate me is such an amazing feeling and makes me feel like what I’m doing is right.” Emstuu — “My favourite thing about going is seeing Brandon’s new collection. He gets better every season and I’m always excited to see his vision on the runway. I’m a recording artist so I love taking in all the eclectic looks, it’s inspiring for my own work and helps me get a sense of who I want to work with in the future.”

How long they’ve been coming to FAT: This is his second year attending, and within that timeframe they’ve exhibited in the fashion playground, the retail boutique and now shown on the runway.

Favourite part of FAT: “The commitment and camaraderie between attendees. There is a very strong community of creative people at FAT.”

How long she’s been coming to FAT: Kealan has been coming since the event started.

Favourite part of FAT: “At this point, the elevation of the entire production. Secondly, the risk taking, and thirdly, Vanya and her constant commitment.”

Myles Sexton, content creator, creative director, stylist, makeup artist

Known for their impactful work as an HIV/AIDS and sobriety activist, they are the eponym of the newly-instituted “Myles Sexton Breakout Talent Award” for emerging designers at FAT.

How long they’ve been coming to FAT: 15 years.

Favourite part of FAT: “It’s a real celebration of diversity and inclusivity.”

Evan Biddell , designer (left) who closed the show Day 1 with model Shaquone Blake

How long they’ve been coming to FAT: Shaquone has been coming since 2018, which was his runway debut at FAT. Evan showed an up cycled vintage collaboration with Cher for the first time in 2009, and closed the show on day one of this year’s event.

Favourite part of FAT: Shaquone — “It’s a time to connect with everybody who’s like-minded.” Evan — “My favourite part about showing my work at FAT is that the shows are for entertainment, and I’m a total show off.”

Katrina Anastasia, artist

How long she’s been coming to FAT: Two to three years, ever since she’s been modelling for it. This year she walked in two shows on Saturday, one for RT Atelier Co, which her partner Andre Mandela Lopez also walked for. On the first night, Katrina sat by the exotic animal photo set for at least 30 minutes patiently waiting to support her partner who modelled for Sons of Man in the fashion playground. Though clearly instructed to be stoic and not move, you could see the corners of his lips slightly turn upward when Katrina did a little dance in front of him. Later she quickly ran up to fix a stray hair before receding back into the onlooking audience.

Favourite part of FAT: “The dressing up — I love dress up parties. They give people a chance to wear the crazy things in their wardrobe and be themselves without judgement.”

Naz Samenipour (right) and Jacqui Plonka (left), 3ndolith designers

Favourite part of FAT: Jacqui — “Getting to connect with so many creative people.”

Phillippe Villeneuve , DJ and co-founder of Yohomo gay dance party

How long he’s been coming to FAT: He started coming about 10 years ago when he was writing for Xtra Magazine. This is his first year DJing at the event.

Favourite part of FAT: “The extreme fashion — it’s not safe, it’s extreme, f**ked up fashion. I love the non-pretentiousness of it. Even from the DJ booth you can see it; nice, creative, weird people expressing themselves and complimenting each other.”

Dixy (Monica) Rodriguez , fashion stylist and designer (left) and Andrea , attendee (right)

How long they’ve been coming to FAT: Dixy has been coming for three years, and Andrea for four.

Favourite part of FAT: Andrea — “The community.” Dixy — “The vibe, it’s unique in the city.”

Ben Lovatt , f ounder of Prehistoria Museum and and SkullStore Oddity Shop in Toronto (right), Anna Zaidi , model (left) and Zeb , attendee (middle)

How long they’ve been coming to FAT: Anna and Zeb attended for the first time, and this is Ben’s fourth season. He sat in the closing show Saturday night wearing a full moss costume in the front row, then stripped down until nearly nude to hula hoop and dance during Kiesza’s performance!

Favourite part of FAT: Anna — “Meeting everyone and seeing all the outfits.” Zeb: “It’s a convergence of all the artistic fashionable souls in one place.” Ben — “It allows me to fully bloom.”

Lilli Wickham , FAT assistant director

How long she’s been coming to FAT: Lilli been working with FAT since 2022 and has directed five seasons now.

Favourite part of FAT: “Seeing the hard work me and my team put in for months come to life and watching the community show up and get to enjoy beautiful talent and creativity.”