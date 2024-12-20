We asked the city’s top chefs: Who makes the best cookies in Toronto?

Santa’s love for cookies is legendary, so who better to find Toronto’s best than chefs Anthony Rose and Nadège Nourian? With a knack for indulgence, they’re the perfect pair to discover the city’s sweetest holiday treats.

Winner: Midnight Cookie





Nadège: “This looks so good, and the chocolate is still warm. They are using very high-quality ingredients.” 3 Manor Rd. E., Classic Dark Chocolate Sea Salt $22/half dozen.

Runner-Up: Andrea’s Cookies

Nadège: “This cookie is nice and chewy with a great texture, and the edges are perfectly crisp too.” Andrea’s Cookies, 166 Ossington Ave., Chocolate Chunk cookie, $26/half dozen.

BKookies Cafe

Nadège: “This cookie looks so good before you even try it. The texture is perfect, but I don’t love the taste of the chocolate.”

579 College St., Chocolate Chunk cookie $21.50/half dozen.

Crumbl





Anthony: “I love how big and thick it is, but it’s a little gummy. There’s nothing that really stands out.” Crumbl, 22 Front St. W., Semi Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie, $5.99/each.

Butter Baker

Nadège: “It’s slightly overcooked. I would like it to be a little more chewy. But this is a very good recipe.” Butter Baker, 140 Amber St., Markham, Classic Chocolate Chip cookie, $3.60/each.

The Night Baker

Nadege: “Texture is perfect, nice and chewy. It’s one of those things you might overlook at first, but once you try it, you realize it’s actually really tasty.” The Night Baker, 5361 Yonge St., North York, Classic Chocolate Chip cookie, $21/half dozen.

Craig’s Cookies

Anthony:“I love the flavour, but the cookie is slightly overcooked. This is a classic chocolate chip cookie.” Craig’s Cookies, 1581 Bayview Ave., Chocolate Chip, $18/half dozen.

Bocados Bake Shop

Anthony (CC): “This is a perfect-looking chocolate chip cookie, and the texture is great. It’s baked perfectly.” Bocados Bake Shop, 923 Queen St. W., Classic Chocolate Chip cookie, $3.80/each.