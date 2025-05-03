HomeRestaurantsFoodThese are the ice cream flavours Toronto's top fodies are obsessed with...
These are the ice cream flavours Toronto’s top fodies are obsessed with right now

Jennifer Schembri
Jennifer Schembri

With patios filling up and the last of the chill fading, it’s officially ice cream season in Toronto! We asked seven of the city’s top food influencers where they go for that first scoop and which flavour they crave most. Here’s where they’re heading to kick off the season in the sweetest way.

Ruru Baked 

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 4 07 56 PM

“There’s usually a line, but it’s always worth it.” 
Scoop of choice:  “Sicilia. The texture is so creamy and it actually tastes like real pistachio!” Nat Doumkos @natdoumkos

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 4 14 34 PM

“The flavours are wild in the best way.” 
Scoop of choice: “Miso crumble (salty-sweet perfection) and matcha shortbread (buttery + dangerously good).”  Fiona Roberts  @nomz_with_fee

Mizzica Gelateria

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 4 21 21 PM

“Lots of ice cream spots use artificial flavouring, which makes the pistachio taste way too sweet and fake, but Mizzica’s has a natural, buttery nuttiness and a smooth, creamy texture that highlights the actual ingredient, not just sugar or almond extract.”
Scoop of choice: “Pistachio from Sicily is both indulgent and refreshing.” Mary Sidhom @piggies_to

iHalo Krunch

IMG 5218
Photo: Roya Masouda Baryole

“iHalo Krunch has super Instagrammable black soft serve ice cream. They make their signature charcoal waffle cones in-house and offer multiple soft serve flavours.”
Scoop of choice: “Love the Ube Nut (Ube twisted with Black on Black), as well as Matcha Nut  (Ube Nut stacked on Matcha).” Roya Masouda Baryole @eatraveldream

Bar Ape

snapins ai 3152662445045849633
The Tayberry (v) / fior di latte twist

“They do traditional Italian gelato as soft serve, with creative flavours.” 
Scoop of choice: “I don’t have a favourite flavour. I usually just get whatever their weekly feature is.
Marcello Varacalli @marcelloeats

Good Behaviour

snapins ai 3391886791433433037

“This spot is a new favourite of mine.”
Scoop of choice: “Matcha Cookies & Cream is definitely my favourite flavour.”  Megan Kim @nourishingmegan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Good Behaviour (@goodbehaviour.to)

“The friendly staff and the selection of ice cream flavours is unmatched!”
Scoop of Choice: “Hong Kong Milk Tea and Vietnamese coffee, as well as others like Milk and Honey and Mango sorbet”. –Tiffany Lai @torontomunching

