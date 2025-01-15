The waterfront is the ultimate skating destination in Toronto this winter

Toronto’s waterfront is your destination for skating this winter with three skating rinks across the east, central and western waterfront. From DJ skate nights to free skate rentals and hot chocolate, there are so many different ways to enjoy skating with views of the water in Toronto this season. If you want to stay up to date with what’s happening on Toronto’s waterfront, follow the Waterfront BIA on Facebook or Instagram!

Harbourfront Skate Rink

235 Queens Quay W.

Get ready to Skate by the Lake at Harbourfront Centre this winter season. No skates? No problem. Harbourfront Centre has skate rentals available for all ages and sizes, and every Saturday visitors can enjoy free skate rentals and try out one of winter’s favourite pastimes courtesy of the Waterfront BIA. Click here for more details.

And don’t miss out on iconic skating dance parties this season! Head to Harbourfront Centre rink on Saturday nights until Feb. 15 and enjoy waterfront skating to vibrant beats spun by some of Toronto’s hottest DJs. Admission is free and is fun for all ages. Click here for more info on DJ skate night.

Sherbourne Common

61 Dockside Dr.

Sherbourne Common ice rink provides a lovely waterfront view while enjoying a leisurely skate. The ice rink is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. every day (as long as temperatures are below freezing).

Free skate rentals and skating aids will be available on Feb. 14. So grab your loved one for an afternoon of skating and visit one of many nearby cafes such as the Lazy Barista or Café Le Neuf to warm up. Click here for more info.

The Bentway Skate Trail

250 Fort York Blvd.

Glide into winter on The Bentway’s iconic skate, open now until Feb. 17. Skaters are invited to enjoy the 220-meter figure-eight trail either with their own skates or renting on-site. Enjoy free skate rentals every Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m. until Feb. 13 and indulge in complimentary hot chocolate every Monday evening from 5-9 p.m. until Feb. 10. Click here for more info on winter skating at The Bentway.

With three skating destinations in this neighbourhood, make the waterfront your must-visit for ice skating this winter season. With delicious restaurants and cozy cafes nearby, skating on Toronto’s waterfront is an experience you don’t want to miss. Visit waterfrontbia.com to plan your visit.