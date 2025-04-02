Toronto’s underrated spring fashion trend is all about pockets, buckles and cargo

One of Canada’s most trusted authorities on style and fashion, Jeanne Beker has covered the industry for more than 30 years. Now watch her in her current style editor role on TSC’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker or tune into her podcast Beyond Style Matters, available wherever you get your podcasts.

Functional fashion is key for spring — so it’s no surprise utility style has taken over the runways this season! Featuring pockets galore, Jeanne Beker has helped us source the best of this trend from locally owned shops.

A. VEST

With contrast stitching, a two-way zip for adaptable styling and multiple pockets, this vest s the perfect practical layering piece for spring. Kotn, $128, 148 Ossington Ave.

B. BELT

This nylon stretch belt is handcrafted in Italy and the warm brown colour will pair nicely with a dark wash denim or shorts as we head into summer. Park & Province, $190, 927 Queen St. W.

C. NECKLACE

Utility when it comes to jewelry is more about the look than the function, and this industrial chain link with a carabiner clasp and adjustable chain certainly fits the bill. Vitaly, $C194, 505 Queen St. W.

D. CROSSBODY BAG- Jeanne’s pick

“This is a really cool bag that looks really functional and great for travel.” Lululemon, $74, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

E. CARGO TROUSERS- Jeanne’s pick

“A pant like this is so flattering and really elongates the leg, and all the different little pockets are so cool.” Smythe, $525, 1116 Yonge St.

F. QUILTED JACKET

Any utility look for spring isn’t complete without a utility jacket — ranging from barn coats to chore coats, the style is recognized by its functional fabrics, plethora of pockets and workwear edge. This quilted jacket from Barbour, a longstanding British brand known for its countrywear, will give any outfit an effortless edge. Andrews, $399, 2901 Bayview Ave.

G. SHOES

Nothing screams utility more than an all-season sneaker — this pair from Montreal brand Maguire features a water-resistant outsole and rubber lining that are made for those rainy April days. Maguire Shoes, $285, 760 Queen St. W.

H. TOTE- Jeanne’s pick

“These straps are adjustable, so you can wear them multiple ways, and it’s great to have signature pockets in the front.” Pixie Mood, $125, pixiemood.ca

I. MINI-SKIRT- Jeanne’s pick

“What a fun little skirt, and it’s a great olive colour.” Aritzia, SALE $38.99, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

J. BUTTON DOWN

Elevating the simple button down with the inclusion of a funky carabiner detail on the front pocket, this shirt also features a breathable, perforated fabric for ultimate function. Due West, SALE $239, 431 Queen St. W.

K. DENIM SHIRT

Complete any utility look with a denim overskirt — ideal for layering, we love the dark wash denim and delicate stitching of this one. Kotn, SALE $98, 148 Ossington Ave.

L. EARRINGS

The ideal everyday jewelry can be found with one simple trick: mixed metals. This pair of hoops are interchangeable and reversible, making for four pairs of earrings in one. Mejuri, $298, 64 Ossington Ave.

M. MIDI-SKIRT- Jeanne’s pick

“What a beautiful latte colour with the patch pockets and the split up the front: great for year-round wear.” Over the Rainbow, SALE $72, 55 Bloor St. W.

N. FITTED VEST- Jeanne’s pick

“This has a dressy kind of edge to it, and the pockets make it sporty. This is a really statement-making garment.” Smythe, $525, 1116 Yonge St.

O. JUMPSUIT- Jeanne’s pick

“Jumpsuits are so cool, and what a nice colour. I love the cropped leg. You could wear this with or without a belt!” Frock, SALE $275, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.

