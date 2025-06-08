University of Toronto ranked as one of the top 25 universities in the world

With school wrapped up for the summer, students are already sizing up their post-secondary options for next year (and once again, one familiar Toronto institution is dominating the global rankings).

The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), a consulting organisation that provides policy advice and insights to governments and universities to improve their educational and research outcomes, ranked the top 2000 universities globally out of 21,462 institutions. The University of Toronto ranked 23rd on this year’s list, placing it in the top 0.2 per cent worldwide and first in Canada! It’s the same ranking that U of T received in 2023 and 2024, so if anything, it highlights U of T’s continued excellence.

Overall, U of T scored strongly in multiple categories, with a regional rank (in North America) of 18, an education rank of 219, an employability rank of 157, a faculty rank of 23, and a research rank of 5, with an overall score of 87.8.

Canadian universities also performed well overall, with 38 schools appearing on the list, including 13 other institutions from Ontario: Western University (ranked 185th), McMaster University (186), University of Waterloo (211), University of Ottawa (220), Queen’s University (333), York University (490), University of Guelph (515), Carleton University (558), Toronto Metropolitan University (850), University of Windsor (1019), Wilfrid Laurier University (1291), Brock University (1305), and Ontario Tech University (1802).

As usual, American and UK universities dominated the top 10!

Harvard University, U.S. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, U.S. Stanford University, U.S. University of Cambridge, U.K. University of Oxford, U.K. Princeton University, U.S. University of Pennsylvania, U.S. Columbia University, U.S. Yale University, U.S. University of Chicago, U.S.

This isn’t the only list that U of T has appeared on in recent months. In February, international data analytics company Clarivate listed the school among the world’s top 10 universities in terms of powering global innovation, in critical areas like technology, healthcare, sustainability and economic development.

You can see the full list of CWUR schools here and Clarivate rankings here.