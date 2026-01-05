Toronto’s food scene is finally having a moment again, and the lineup is actually worth the hype. We’re looking at some major chef-led debuts, cult favourites finally moving uptown and a few spots that’ll help you snag a table without the three-hour wait. Here are Toronto’s most anticipated restaurant openings and why they’re worth the visit.

A New Summerhill spot from the Wynona team

The team behind Leslieville staple Wynona is heading midtown. Chef Jeffrey Bovis is leading the Summerhill project, but don’t expect a copy-paste of the Gerrard East original. This is a full pivot: smaller, more intimate and built around a totally new idea. Details are still under wraps, but when a team this dialled in moves quietly, it usually means good luck getting a table in the first few months.

A New Rosedale local from a Buca vet

After nearly a decade at Buca Yorkville, chef Justin Friedlich is finally doing his own thing. His new project, Shay — named after his daughter — is a sleek Italian-inspired restaurant and wine bar landing right in the heart of Rosedale. The vibe is less “fancy occasion” and more “neighbourhood local,” focusing on refined, thoughtful plates and a massive wine list.

Mamakas heads uptown

Mamakas is expanding. The popular Greek restaurant is opening a second location in Summerhill, bringing its modern take on Greek cooking to a new neighbourhood. The Ossington original built its reputation on seafood-forward plates and polished energy, and this new outpost is expected to deliver the same, just north of Bloor.

Badiali expands to Mirvish Village

At this point, the massive line outside Badiali is basically a local landmark. But the wait is finally about to get a bit more manageable. The city’s cult-favourite slice shop is heading to Mirvish Village, bringing its supper popular pies to the former Honest Ed’s site. It’s the same legendary pizza, just in a new postal code — and hopefully we’ll all spend a little less time on the sidewalk.

Brasserie Côte brings French classics to Bloor

The team behind Côte de Boeuf is expanding with Brasserie Côte, a modern French brasserie opening near Bloor and Brunswick. Teo Paul and Eamon O’Dea are taking what made the original work and giving it more room to breathe. Expect classic French dishes, a relaxed vibe and the same unpretentious approach that made Côte de Boeuf such a hit.

Stock T.C Moves Into Bay and Yorkville

Stock T.C is taking over the former Pusateri’s space at Bay and Yorkville. The luxe hybrid of artisanal grocer and restaurant is known for premium ingredients and an elevated in-store dining experience. Landing in one of the city’s busiest intersections, the move marks a major expansion for the brand and a big shift for the space.