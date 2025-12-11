This Toronto bakery was just crowned the best for cakes in all of Canada

We’re halfway through December, which means bakery windows across Toronto are fogged with sugar, spice and everything nice! So the timing couldn’t be better for a new ranking of the most sought-after cake shops across Canada and the U.S. — and Toronto shows up like it always does, right on top.

The list comes from Betway, which compared TripAdvisor ratings, Instagram and TikTok followings and Google search volume to come up with a final indexed score out of 100. It’s basically a data-backed way of figuring out where people are actually lining up, scrolling and searching when they want cake.

At the top of the Canadian list is Toronto’s own Roselle Desserts, scoring a huge 97.43. If you’ve ever tried to snag one of their holiday pastries before they sell out, the number feels pretty accurate. Between their strong reviews and an online fan base that treats new menu drops like concert announcements, Roselle has clearly earned its spot.

Toronto doesn’t stop there. Daan Go Cake Lab lands at No. 5 thanks to its playful designs and steady online buzz, The Dessert Lady takes No. 8 with its classic cakes and neighbourhood loyalists and Crust Bakery’s Toronto shop rounds out the list at No. 10. Four entries in the top ten is a solid showing for one city!

Vancouver landed on the list with three spots, including Beaucoup Bakery which snagged second place overall, followed by Butter Baked Goods and the original Crust Bakery. Edmonton’s Duchess Bake Shop comes in third — a favourite for anyone who likes their pastries with a side of nostalgia — while Calgary’s Manuel Latruwe and Ottawa’s Three Tarts complete the lineup.

Whether you’re hunting for a bûche, a box of cookies or a last-minute cake to impress relatives you barely know, these are the places Torontonians are searching for the most and will most likely be worth the hype.