This retro Korean restaurant will have you feeling like you just time-travelled to Seoul

On a busy corner of Yonge Street in North York, Horangee Sikdang — a.k.a. Tiger Restaurant — is a retro Korean spot that’s impossible to walk past without noticing.

Housed in the spot that once held Lucky Donkatsu and, before that, the original Mot Na Son, Horangee Sikdang nods to the gisa sikdang tradition of the 1960s and 1970s — small Korean diners serving quick, hearty meals to students, office workers and night shift crews.

That spirit lives on here, but with a modern polish. Warm wood panelling and retro details— from vintage box TVs to old-school posters — create a nostalgic yet welcoming backdrop.

It could be a scene straight out of Reply 1988, the popular South Korean drama set in the ‘80s, with lace curtains, a corded wall phone and homey touches that make it feel like stepping into a Seoul apartment where meals stretch on for hours and are meant to be shared.

Inside, platters arrive from the open kitchen: steaming bowls of beef tendon soup, spicy pork or bulgogi paired with six banchan, rice and soup. The banchan here range from classic kimchi and pickled vegetables to small surprises like crispy chicken katsu or tuna tartare, giving every meal

variety and depth. Each dish is thoughtfully arranged, the colours popping against simple white ceramics and the portions generous enough to share. Mentai cream udon, truffle potatopancakes and tteokbokki keep the menu layered and engaging for newcomers and regulars alike.

Horangee Sikdang comes from the same team behind Lucky Donkatsu, already celebrated for some of the best Korean katsu in the GTA.

Horangee Sikdang is located at 5374 Yonge St.