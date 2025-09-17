The team behind one of Ossington’s best French restaurants is opening a sister spot

Toronto’s Côte de Boeuf has long been a standout on Ossington Avenue, a slice of Paris in the city, beloved for its unpretentious yet impeccable French fare. Founded by Teo Paul and managed by Eamon O’Dea, the restaurant has earned a loyal following for over a decade. Paul is also behind Ossington’s Union, Hamilton’s Le Tambour and Heart’s in Grey County.

Now, Paul and O’Dea are partnering to bring that same Côte de Boeuf magic to a new neighbourhood. Brasserie Côte will take over the former By the Way Café at Bloor and Brunswick, a local fixture for more than 40 years, and transform it into a modern French brasserie.

“We literally got the keys three weeks ago, so we’re still in the early stages,” says Cynthia Magocsi, marketing & PR manager at Côte de Boeuf. “But the idea is to carry the spirit of Côte de Boeuf while making this a true neighbourhood spot — open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a large patio that really brings energy to the space.”

Magocsi emphasizes that the partnership between Paul and O’Dea is central to Brasserie Côte’s vision.

“This isn’t just Teo’s venture,” she explains. “Eamon and Teo bring their shared experience and French training together. It’s a collaboration built over years, and that partnership shapes everything, from the menu to the ambience.”

The zinc-topped bar from the By the Way Café will remain, serving as the greeting point for guests and a nod to the space’s history.

“It’s emblematic of what we want here,” Magocsi says. “Guests can grab a glass of wine, soak in the vibe and really feel welcome, whether they’re stopping in for coffee or a full meal.”

Although Brasserie Côte will introduce a broader menu to accommodate breakfast and lunch service, it will retain popular Côte de Boeuf classics. Chef Damien Cochez, who has been with Côte de Boeuf for six years, will continue to lead the kitchen.

As for the opening, Magocsi confirms they’re targeting December 2025.

“We’re excited to introduce this space to both longtime fans and new diners in the Annex. It’s about creating a welcoming, French-inspired brasserie that reflects the neighbourhood while staying true to Côte de Boeuf’s DNA,” she says.

Brasserie Côte will open at 400 Bloor St. W., just in time for the holiday season.