Toronto just got an art-filled new tapas spot from the mastermind behind Playa Cabana

When Dave Sidhu first launched Taberna Social as a pop-up at Muskoka’s Katalyst Brewery, he knew he had something special — so special, in fact, that he turned it into a permanent location in Bracebridge.

That location has since permanently closed, and the concept has moved to Wellington Street in Toronto, featuring a refined menu and sleek décor designed to welcome diners. According to Sidhu, the new menu is a more authentic take on tapas — an evolved, highly shareable version of what Taberna Social offered in Muskoka.

Sidhu knows what he’s doing: he’s the mastermind behind Playa Cabana and Taco Fuego, and his newest outpost builds on that hospitality expertise. So when the Wellington Street space became available, he knew he could make it his own.

“I liked the space when I toured it, and also the location seems to be vibrant, especially in the summer months,” he explains. “And many great restaurants have been popping up in the neighbourhood. Another bonus was the proximity to the market (St Lawrence) which allows us to source daily and in smaller, fresher quantities — items like frisée lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, figs, great Spanish olive oils and aged sherry vinegars.”

That access, Sidhu says, allows the Taberna Social team to craft fan favourites like grilled calamari, Gilda Pinchos, Gambas al Azafrán (saffron shrimp) and seafood paella. The cocktail menu follows the same thoughtful approach.

“The beverage program is a play on classic Spanish cocktails, such as a Kalimotxo, which contains red wine with cherry brandy and Amaro Montenegro, as well as some modern versions such as a Pomada that utilizes tequila instead of gin and a Negroni that pairs mezcal with Spanish bitters,” he says. “I hope guests enjoy the food and drink combined with the atmosphere in a way that can be a regular outing for them, particularly if they live in the neighbourhood.”

Taberna Social is located at 40 Wellington Street East.