One of Miami’s hottest Italian restaurants just landed on King West

King Street West is not scarce of Italian eateries, but that hasn’t stopped one with roots in Miami from setting up home on the block. But where others are grandeur and cater to the neighbourhood’s young professional demographic, Donna Fernanda introduces a family diner to the street.

Family is front and centre at Donna Fernanda, named after owner Francesco Bisignano’s daughter. It’s not his first tribute — his other daughter inspired the award-winning Gemma Gelateria, which debuted in Yorkville in 2021 and has since grown to two more locations across Toronto.

Born in the Italian city of Cosenza, Bisignano is also the owner of Via Mercanti in Woodbridge and the new L’angolo Lane in the Market Lane Shopping Centre in Woodbridge.

As Bisignano has been spreading his authentic Italian influence across Toronto, he has been doing the same in Miami where the original Donna Fernanda is located. At King and Bathurst, Donna Fernanda offers diners a cozy, familiar feel in a dining room where the stories of Italy come to life with geometrically tiled walls and hanging mirrors. Toronto may have weather more fickle than Miami but a sheltered patio still lets diners enjoy the sun without the burns.

While Donna Fernanda may not have the glitter and glam of other trendy King Street newcomers, it does not miss the mark on authenticity. Diners can start their meal with Italian staple antipasti from traditional Sicilian arancini to fried shrimp, calamari and Caprese salads.

For the main showcase, homemade lasagnes, gnocchi and penne vodka stand out from the crowd, using age-old recipes and ingredients sourced from across Italy. Including Atlantic salmon and grilled calamari, the main cut staples will transport you from King Street to the Mediterranean while the wood-fired pizzas are the showstoppers that will transport you to the streets of Rome.

There’s no rush to leave, so take your time sipping everything from affordable pours to pricier vintages, all sourced straight from Italy for a truly immersive experience — just be sure to save room for the homemade tiramisu.

To round out the full Italian experience, every diner at Donna Fernanda is offered a specialty amaro — an herbal liqueur chilled to a frosty -120°C and served as a digestive. Now that’s the best way to end a trip to Italy.

Donna Fernanda is located at 740 King St W.