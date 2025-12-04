More than 100 artists to play iconic winter music festival in Toronto

There is nothing better to fight the winter blues than music, and the perfect opportunity is happening this February when a four-day music festival will feature more than 100 artists.

Toronto’s popular mid-winter festival is back. Winterfolk XXIV will return to the Tranzac Club from Feb. 12 to 15, 2026, bringing four days of folk, roots, blues, and acoustic music to the heart of the Annex.

The long-running festival just unveiled a partial lineup featuring some fantastic performers and launched advance ticket sales.

This year’s festival features a mix of returning favourites and rising voices, with artists such as Ariana Gillis, Shakura S’Aida, Russell deCarle, Kevin Breit, Donné Roberts, The Young Novelists, Jory Nash, Jessica Stuart, and dozens more already confirmed. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Winterfolk XXIV schedule and ticket information

Thursday, Feb. 12: 7–11 p.m. (Emerging Talent Night — free with advance ticket)

Friday, Feb. 13: 7–11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14: 1–11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 15: 1–11 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale with discounted advance passes. A full weekend wristband—covering all shows from Feb. 13 to 15—is available for $60 until Dec. 24 ($100 at the door, if available). Single-day and evening passes are also being offered at reduced rates with promo codes online, making it an affordable way to experience one of Toronto’s most enduring winter festivals.

Now in its 24th year, Winterfolk continues to champion folk and roots music while offering audiences a welcome musical refuge from the bitter winter cold.