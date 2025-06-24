5 unmissable summer markets that are putting Black creators front and centre

Sankofa Square, formerly called Yonge-Dundas Square, is launching Melanin Market, an exciting five-market showcase featuring local Black artisans and creators beginning this Wednesday, June 25.

Melanin Market will run in the square for the entire summer, and it kicks off with a Bold, Beautiful & Women-Owned-themed market in collaboration with Hey Black Girl! and The Villij. The inaugural event will offer visitors free sunset yoga class, vendors, delicious food and drinks, DJs and more activities in the square. The theme was selected to represent the activation’s commitment to accessible wellness resources and culturally relevant practices, promoting physical, mental and spiritual health.

Throughout the summer, Melanin Market will operate in that vein, offering a curated selection of distinctive handcrafted goods, original art, fashion, beauty products, tasty treats and more, all made by Black businesspeople.

“Melanin Market is more than just a marketplace; it’s a vital platform for Black and People of Colour entrepreneurs to thrive, share their gifts, and build community,” says Khadija Hamidu, founder and CEO of Melanin Market. “We are creating a space where culture is celebrated, and every purchase directly supports the incredible talent within our community. We invite everyone to experience the richness and diversity that Black businesses bring to Toronto.”

The one-day Melanin Market dates for the rest of the summer are July 18, July 30, August 15, and August 29, with themes spanning across genres and interests. The July 30 event, for example, boasts a live screening of the documentary “Play It Out Loud: How Toronto Got Soul,” as well as an artist talk with Jay Douglas and director Graeme Mathieson and live music performances throughout the market setup.

The full list of events can be found on the Melanin Market website, and the activation is free to attend.