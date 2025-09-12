Toronto’s Lauren Ash just dropped an album and a Halloween baking show

Lauren Ash has made her mark across multiple corners of entertainment. She co-hosts the podcast True Crime and Cocktails, starred as Dina Fox on Superstore, and just released her debut album “Call Me When You Get This” on September 11. Up next, she’s stepping into the kitchen as host of Halloween Bakeshop, a spooky baking show premiering September 14 on Flavour Network.

“I’ve been really excited to start working in the TV hosting space,” Ash says. “So when the offer for Bakeshop came to me, I was excited both at the prospect of getting to host such a fun show, but also at getting to shoot the show in my Canadian homeland! I’ve been working almost nonstop in L.A. for the last 13 years, and getting to come home and work in Toronto was wonderful. Also, I love cake decorating shows, so it all just really felt like kismet.”

On the show, eight bakers compete in weekly spooky challenges, from haunted houses to witchcraft, vying for the title of Halloween Bakeshop champion and a $25,000 prize. While Ash hosts, Jordan Andino and Kareem “Mr. Bake” Queeman took on the judging duties.

“These bakers are insanely talented,” Ash says. “I was blown away every single day! I think viewers are going to get invested in the competition right from the first episode, just like we all did.”

Ash was in the thick of mixing and mastering her debut album while wrapping up the show, and with a tour on the horizon, she hopes both projects will give fans a chance to connect with her in new ways.

“Many listeners to my podcast, True Crime and Cocktails, have given me the feedback that they have liked getting to know me and my real personality as opposed to always seeing me play a character, so I think my hosting on Bakeshop will be a great extension of that same concept,” she says. “I was extremely invested in every challenge, every day on this show. And I hope that people will find my enthusiasm contagious. I also hope they enjoy seeing me being my weird, goofy self.”