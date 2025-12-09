Behind the scenes with the man who changed Greek dining in Toronto

Thanos Tripi, the mastermind behind Mamakas Food Group, is bringing his Greek flair to Summerhill with a new location next year. Fresh off launching his own olive oil, he’s spilling the secrets behind his favourite neighbourhood spots, family holiday dishes and the flavours that make Toronto bite back — plus what makes this next chapter the tastiest yet.

Why Summerhill? And what will be different from Mamakas Ossington?

At its core, Summerhill will have Mamakas’s DNA, but this location has its own personality. We’ll be introducing a private dining room and subtle design touches unique to Summerhill. Like any restaurant, without its guests, all you have are four walls and an empty room. Summerhill has a different rhythm: a close-knit community of families. Every neighbourhood brings its own character — and that’s what makes opening in Summerhill so exciting.

How has Toronto’s culinary scene changed since launching Mamakas?

There are more seats in the city now than ever before, with excellent operators and chefs behind them. Dining habits have shifted and have created a more competitive environment, and the demands on us as operators mean we have to keep striving to be better in all aspects of hospitality.

Why launch your own olive oil now?

It’s something I always wanted to do. We took the time to educate ourselves — spending the time travelling through the Peloponnesos searching out the best quality and taste profile. This is just part of our journey of uncompromising commitment to quality and excellence that we constantly strive for.

December in hospitality is a madhouse. How do you find calm?

Every morning after I walk my dogs and drop the kids off at school (moments I share with my wife), I do my rounds and go to each restaurant while they are starting the day, simply enjoying the calm before the day’s events and organized chaos begins.

Which holiday dish transports you back to your family kitchen?

My Thea Barbara’s spanakopita and tiropita — there was nothing quite like them. Our family would treasure these beautiful dishes often filling up on this delicious meze before the feasts truly began.