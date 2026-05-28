9 of the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto this week

Looking for the best new restaurants in Toronto this week? The city’s dining scene keeps growing, and right now there are nine fresh spots worth checking out. From a cool new yakitori izakaya near Yonge and Finch to a modern Greek takeout counter on St. Clair West and an elevated Lebanese spot on Geary Ave, Toronto is serving up plenty of new excuses to eat your way across the city. Here are the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto right now.

1. Shiroshi Japanese Sushi

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Shiroshi Japanese Sushi softly opened on Queen St. W earlier this week, bringing an extensive menu of premium sashimi, hand rolls and luxe donburi bowls to the neighbourhood! The restaurant already has a strong following for its beautifully plated seafood-based dishes, and diners can expect indulgent cuts like otoro, uni and botan shrimp. Skip the basics and order one of the signature rice bowls instead. The Deluxe Hokkai Don layers scallop, bluefin tuna, botan shrimp, salmon roe and amberjack over sushi rice, while the Salmon Oyako Don combines salmon sashimi, salmon belly and ikura for a seriously yummy seafood fix. For rolls, the torched Aburi Fire topped with salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce is one of the most popular orders so far. 1128 Queen St W.

2. Sirra

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Sirra puts a modern spin on Indo-Chinese comfort food, with a massive menu that ranges from fiery Schezwan noodles and smoky tandoori platters to rich North Indian curries. It’s hard to choose just one dish, so start with the Dynamite Momos, tossed in spicy sauce, or the Crispy Honey-Paneer Bites, which balance sticky sweetness with crunch. The Chopper Fried Rice, made with both egg and chicken in high-heat woks, has quickly become a restaurant fave, while the Dragon Chicken delivers a perfectly crispy, saucy Indo-Chinese late-night hit! If you’re craving something richer, the Butter Chicken comes slow-simmered in a velvety tomato cream sauce, while the Chicken Handi is layered with caramelized onions and whole spices for a deeper, homestyle flavour. 582 Queen W.

3. Soi Thaifoon

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Soi Thaifoon has officially expanded downtown with a new Garden District location, just steps from TMU! The mini-chain has a loyal following thanks to its bold wok-fried noodles and customizable spice levels, but the new location is also introducing rotating feature dishes. Right now, the limited-time Pad Kra Pow Hakka Noodles are the thing to order. The dish tosses Hakka noodles with spicy Szechuan chilli paste and fragrant Thai basil for a fiery hybrid of Thai and Indo-Chinese flavours, available with halal beef, chicken or tofu. Pair it with one of the restaurant’s creamy Thai iced teas, brewed using small-batch Thai tea leaves and condensed milk with subtle caramel notes. 25 Dalhousie St.

4. Greek Gordo

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If you’re craving modern Greek comfort food with a fresh, herb-heavy approach, head to St. Clair West. Greek Gordofocuses on souvlaki plates, loaded pitas and shareable mezze, so expect tons of bright Mediterranean flavours! The Greek fries are a must: they’re tossed with feta, oregano, garlic aioli and mint, while the Spanokopita comes drizzled with honey and served alongside tzatziki for a sweet-salty finish. Seafood lovers will absolutely love the Shrimp Saganaki: think jumbo shrimp bubbling in spicy tomato sauce with feta and grilled pita on the side. For something more traditional, the Chicken Souvlaki Dinner comes loaded with rice, Greek lemon potatoes, salad and pita. 1028 St Clair Ave W.

5. Beirut Bodega

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Beirut Bodega has officially expanded into its new Geary Ave location after building a following for its elevated Lebanese cooking. Expect traditional Levantine flavours, like the Muhammara: it’s made with roasted red peppers and walnuts, giving a smoky-sweet dip that’s hard to stop eating once the warm pita arrives! The Hummus Bil Lahme tops creamy hummus with seasoned beef and pine nuts, while the Shish Tawook Sandwich layers marinated chicken into fluffy pita for a more casual lunch option. If you’re going with a group, go for the Shish Tawook Platter alongside Lebanese vermicelli rice and a few mezze spreads for the most perfect table feast. 165 Geary Ave #1.

6. Ki-ishi Izakaya

Ki-ishi Izakaya recently soft-opened near Yonge and Finch, bringing charcoal-grilled yakitori and luxe late-night Japanese dishes to North York. Bonus: the restaurant is currently running a 20 per cent soft-opening promo through June 1, and early diners are already raving about the skewers! Try the Negima, featuring juicy chicken thigh and green onion (it’s one of the simplest but best things on the menu), while the Perilla Pork Roll is quickly becoming a crowd fave. On the comfort-food side, the Creamy Karaage Udon and Unagyu Don, with grilled eel and beef over rice, are perfect if you want something more filling after work. Or go all out and splurge a little on the Wagyu Beef with Truffle Sauce and Goose Liver, topped with edible gold flakes for maximum drama. 5437 Yonge St.

7. Shree Gathiya House

Etobicoke just got a new Gujarati snack spot that specializes in fresh vegetarian street food! Shree Gathiya House opened earlier this month on Westmore Dr., serving classic Indian snacks and traditional Gujarati flavours, made fresh daily. The jalebi is one of the biggest draws, arriving syrupy and fresh, while the house gathiya gives a salty, crunchy texture that makes the snack so addictive. Honestly, this is a perfect spot if you want to try something beyond the usual Toronto takeout rotation. 23 Westmore Dr., unit 7B.

8. Pokerito

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Skip the BLT sandwich and head to Commerce Court for lunch. Pokerrito has officially opened its newest downtown location, serving Hawaiian-inspired poké bowls and sushi-burrito hybrids with Korean flavour influences. The Bulgogi Pokerrito wraps soy-marinated beef with pineapple, jalapeño and crispy tempura inside seaweed and rice for a sweet-savoury handheld lunch, while the Spicy Pork Pokerrito is packed with kimchi and sesame. Bowl fans should check out the North Shore Bowl with tuna, seaweed salad and pineapple or the Hanauma Bowl with salmon, crab meat and tamago. There are also torched warm bowls if you want something more comforting than traditional cold poké, like the torched miso-glazed salmon finished with furikake and ginger! 199 Bay St., Unit C-144.

9. Chicko Chicken

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Chicko Chicken is Markham’s newest Korean fried chicken spot, and influencers are already raving about the ultra-crispy double-fried chicken, with flavours ranging from classic soy garlic to fiery buldak! The Half-and-Half Chicken is the best way to sample multiple flavours in one order, but if you have to choose just one, the Yangyeom Chicken nails the sweet-spicy balance fried chicken fans crave. Complement your meal with the Shake Shake Fries on the side: they come coated in a super addictive cheese seasoning! 9390 Woodbine Ave, #1FC7, Markham.