5 Toronto eats picked by a top food influencer that are absolutely worth trying

Toronto’s dining scene never rests and neither does food influencer Rick Silver (@dicksworld). He dives into five restaurants, calling out the hits and the misses with his trademark unfiltered honesty. When Rick talks, the city listens.
Atomic Burger
With so many burger spots in this city, how did this tiny takeout joint, just a few months old, serve the best burger I’ve had all year? Simple: a fat, juicy 45-day dry-aged patty paired with incredible onion rings and fresh-cut fries. 245 Greenwood Ave.
The Rating: 9.4/10
Last Bite: There’s nowhere to sit.
McVeigh’s Irish Pub
If I’m recommending an Irish pub, it has to be a good one — and this place delivered, even without me having a Guinness. A great spot for good food and good old Irish fun in the heart of the city! 124 Church St.
The Rating: 9/10
Last Bite: Order a Guiness. Or two.
Susie’s Rise & Dine
Those were some exceptional pancakes! I guess deep-frying them in clarified butter helps — because they were awesome. Great staff, cool retro decor and an attention to detail you don’t see at most restaurants. 539 College St.
The Rating: 9.6/10
Last Bite: Make a reservation.
Bà Nội
I’ve never arrived early enough to try anything but the butter tarts — and they’re so good I’d recommend the whole bakery sight unseen. After judging Ontario’s biggest butter tart competition and tasting dozens, I can say Bà Nội’s rival the best. 806 Bloor St. W.
The Rating: 9.5/10
Last Bite: Let me know what else they have.
Rasa Burger
Born out of one of the city’s best restaurants, a Rasa Burger outpost has joined the food stalls at Chefs Hall. It seems we’re entering a new era of fat, juicy gourmet burgers, ground in-house and served medium or even medium-rare. 111 Richmond St. W.
The Rating: 9.1/10
Last Bite: Skip the fries and salads.
