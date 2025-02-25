Two Toronto restaurants with Michelin connections are permanently closing

Two of Toronto’s favourite Michelin-connected spots have joined the growing list of restaurant closures.

Opened at the end of 2023, St. Thomas was a Spanish-inspired restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Quinton Bennett of Enigma Yorkville. The eatery was conveniently located next door.

The menu featured both an à la carte option with small plates, as well as a daily Pintxos Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. This experience included a glass of champagne and a selection of seasonal pintxos for $45 per person. Additionally, St. Thomas offered a private wine lounge for those seeking a more intimate setting.

While there has been no formal announcement , chef Bennett explained the reason for the sudden closure.

“The St. Thomas space was integrated into Enigma as we did a refurb in January to expand Enigma and join both to make it more seamless and to expand on the Enigma offering,” he said.

Joining St. Thomas, is Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant La Bartola. Executive chef and owner Ivan Castro announced on Instagram that after five “unforgettable” years, the final service at the acclaimed plant-based Mexican spot on College Street will be on March 15.

“This decision was not easy, but we are overwhelmed with gratitude for our wonderful team, our guests, and the beautiful community that has embraced us from day one,” reads the caption of the post.

Castro, an award-winning chef from Mexico City, championed a made-from-scratch approach while incorporating principles of sustainability and using non-GMO ingredients.

Reflecting on the challenges of the past few years, he shared the personal toll his career has taken on his well-being

“The last few years have been challenging for both my mental and physical health. While I understand that this career often demands sacrifices, I’ve learned that your well-being should never be one of them,” he said. There’s a stigma around mental health struggles in the kitchen, and not nearly enough conversation or resources to address them.”

To close out the restaurant, La Bartola will feature a unique tasting menu titled “One Night in Oaxaca,” showcasing the rich flavours and ingredients of the region. The menu will include dishes like the Hoja Santa Tamal with the iconic Mole Negro and Oaxacan chocolate ice cream, among others.

To make reservations for the final weeks of service at La Bartola, click here.