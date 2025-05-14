Two top chefs uniting for a one-night-only tasting dinner celebrating Sakura

Next month, two of Toronto’s top culinary talents will collaborate for a one-night-only tasting dinner event at Park Hyatt Toronto (4 Avenue Rd) to mark the end of the city’s vibrant Sakura Season.

On Sunday, June 1, patrons can dine on an eight-course tasting menu presented by MICHELIN-starred chef Ryusuke Nakagawa of Aburi Hana restaurant (102 Yorkville Ave) and Jonathan Williams, executive chef at Park Hyatt Toronto. The event will take place on the 17th-floor Terrace Room, so guests will enjoy sweeping skyline views throughout the evening.

As the dinner marks the end of the blooming period of cherry blossoms in the city, the menu will highlight the superior techniques of Chef Nakagawa, who was trained under a master chef to the Emperor of Japan, paired with Chef Williams’ contemporary Canadian-style cuisine!

“I’m thrilled about this unique opportunity with Chef Jonathan to honour the beauty of the Sakura season, which is a profound symbol of renewal in Japanese culture” Chef Nakagawa said. “It’s a beautiful way to showcase the rich tapestry of both Japanese and Canadian heritage through culinary expression.”

The evening will begin with tasty cocktails and canapés crafted in partnership with Roku Gin, paired with live music in the background. The eight-course tasting menu will feature alternating dishes by the renowned chefs! Patrons will dine on Chef Nakagawa’s Lobster Kimiyaki with uni and chia seed soy and Maguro Flower Sashimi, paired with Chef Williams’ locally inspired creations, such as Mimosa Springs Trout and Aged Duck!

Dessert will feature a Miyazaki Mango dessert by Aburi Hana’s Executive Pastry chef Aiko Uchigoshi, whose award-winning pastry expertise spans more than 15 years.

“I’m excited to be teaming up with Chef Ryusuke for this event,” Chef Williams said. “It’s always inspiring to work alongside other chefs in Toronto who are pushing boundaries. This dinner is about more than great food—it’s about celebrating the incredible talent in our city and giving guests a new perspective on what fine dining can be.”

The event begins at 6:00 PM. Tickets are $600 per guest (plus 13% tax and 20% gratuity), with only 30 spots available. Click here for more info and to reserve a seat.