Two T.O. chefs, two Italian Toronto restaurants: Which one wins for Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is here, and chefs Massimo Capra and Anthony Rose are on a mission to pick the best old school Italian spot in the city. We’ve enlisted them to blind taste two three dishes from two of the best old school Italian restaurants in the city. Will it be Sugo, the Instagram-famous contender, or Grazie, the classic where Toronto’s first dates have been happening for 35 years? See which won them over.

Anthony and Massimo both thought Grazie’s meatballs were a solid pick, but Massimo wasn’t sold on the cheese, saying it was a little too much. As for Sugo’s meatballs, they were a hit for both — bold flavours all around. Massimo did think they could’ve used a little more sauce, though.

Grazie: Anthony: 7, Massimo: 6 Sugo: Anthony: 7, Massimo: 7.5

Both Massimo and Anthony thought the sauce on Grazie’s gnocchi was a bit too dense and overcooked, but they liked how rustic it tasted. Anthony especially enjoyed the chunky texture of the gnocchi. On the other hand, Sugo’s gnocchi had more zest and was full of flavour. Although Massimo felt it could’ve been a bit softer, he thought it was much fresher overall.

Grazie: Anthony: 6, Massimo: 5 Sugo: Anthony: 7, Massimo: 7

Massimo mentioned that Grazie’s tiramisù had some issues with the savoiardi (ladyfinger) cookies not being soaked enough, but overall, it was still creamy and tasty. He also shared that tiramisù was one of the first things he learned to make back in 1975, when he started his first job in Venice, so he knows his stuff. As for Sugo’s version, Anthony really liked the darker cocoa powder, saying it had way more flavour, and he was a fan of the extra mascarpone.

Grazie: Anthony: 7, Massimo: 7 Sugo: Anthony: 8.5, Massimo: 8

FINAL SCORIE: Grazie: 38 Sugo:45

Winner and Old School Italian Champ: Sugo