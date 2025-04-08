Two chefs, two Toronto restaurants one ultimate smoked meat sandwich winner

HomeRestaurantsFoodTwo chefs, two Toronto restaurants one ultimate smoked meat sandwich winner
Anthony Rose, Vito Marinuzzi
With Toronto’s deli scene heating up, we’re smoking the competition in a delicious smoked meat sandwich showdown! We’ve brought in chefs Anthony Rose of Fat Pasha and Vito Marinuzzi of 7 Numbers to judge a blind taste test between the city’s top contenders: Centre Street Deli, with roots in Montreal’s Snowdon Deli, and the trendy SumiLicious, created by a Schwartz’s veteran (yes, the Céline Dion one!).

COLESLAW

Vito and Anthony had different takes on the coleslaw. Anthony thought Centre Street’s was “classic” but a bit “pedestrian,” preferring the crunch and pickle kick in SumiLicious. Vito liked the peppery, pickley flavour at SumiLicious and found it more exciting.

SumiLicious: Anthony: 3.25/5, Vito: 4/5 Centre Street Deli: Anthony: 3.25/5, Vito: 3.5/5

FRENCH FRIES

When it came to the fries, Anthony loved the Montreal-style ones from Centre Street Deli – crispy and soft. He thought they had that perfect old-school vibe, and Vito agreed. Vito also liked the spice on the fries from SumiLicious even if Anthony wasn’t a fan of the starchiness. They agreed on one thing – fries are always a good idea.

SumiLicious: Anthony: 3.5/5, Vito: 4/5 Centre Street Deli: Anthony: 5/5, Vito: 4.5/5

 

smoked meat sandwich

Vito thought Centre Street’s smoked meat was too thin, while Anthony found it a bit underwhelming. On the flip side, Vito loved the hand-cut brisket at SumiLicious, calling it perfectly balanced, and Anthony was all about the well-sliced meat and spices on its smoked meat sandwich. When it came to pickles, both agreed SumiLicious nailed the crunch and garlic, while Centre Street’s were more classic.

SumiLicious: Anthony: 8/10, Vito: 8.5/10 Centre Street Deli: Anthony: 7.5/10, Vito: 6.5/10

FINAL SCORESumiLicious: 31.25/40 Centre Street Deli: 30.25/40

WINNER: SUMILICIOUS

