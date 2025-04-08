Two chefs, two Toronto restaurants one ultimate smoked meat sandwich winner

Vito and Anthony had different takes on the coleslaw. Anthony thought Centre Street’s was “classic” but a bit “pedestrian,” preferring the crunch and pickle kick in SumiLicious. Vito liked the peppery, pickley flavour at SumiLicious and found it more exciting.

SumiLicious: Anthony: 3.25/5, Vito: 4/5 Centre Street Deli: Anthony: 3.25/5, Vito: 3.5/5

When it came to the fries, Anthony loved the Montreal-style ones from Centre Street Deli – crispy and soft. He thought they had that perfect old-school vibe, and Vito agreed. Vito also liked the spice on the fries from SumiLicious even if Anthony wasn’t a fan of the starchiness. They agreed on one thing – fries are always a good idea.

SumiLicious: Anthony: 3.5/5, Vito: 4/5 Centre Street Deli: Anthony: 5/5, Vito: 4.5/5

Vito thought Centre Street’s smoked meat was too thin, while Anthony found it a bit underwhelming. On the flip side, Vito loved the hand-cut brisket at SumiLicious, calling it perfectly balanced, and Anthony was all about the well-sliced meat and spices on its smoked meat sandwich. When it came to pickles, both agreed SumiLicious nailed the crunch and garlic, while Centre Street’s were more classic.

SumiLicious: Anthony: 8/10, Vito: 8.5/10 Centre Street Deli: Anthony: 7.5/10, Vito: 6.5/10