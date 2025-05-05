Two chefs, two top Toronto restaurants one ultimate taco winner

Who says Cinco de Mayo is just one day? We’re celebrating all month long with two of Toronto’s best Mexican spots for tacos — Bib Gourmand–awarded Puerto Bravo and longtime fave Playa Cabana — served up to resident tasting chefs Nuit Regular and Anthony Rose.

Chefs Anthony and Nuit thought Playa Cabana’s street corn looked good but tasted a bit flat. Puerto Bravo’s grilled corn had way more flavour and a better bite. Both agreed that a hit of cilantro would’ve taken it to the next level.

Playa Cabana: Nuit: 2.5/5 Anthony: 2.5/5 Puerto Bravo: Nuit: 3/5 Anthony: 3.5/5

Chefs Nuit and Anthony were excited to try three tacos from each spot: beef, shrimp and chorizo. Puerto Bravo’s shrimp taco was a hit — super tender and packed with flavour. Both chefs thought that Cabana’s beef taco had a nice heat to it, and their chorizo taco had a smoky, spicy vibe. But Puerto Bravo’s vegan chorizo? Surprisingly rich and indulgent.

Playa Cabana: Nuit: 7.5/10 Anthony: 7.5/10 Puerto Bravo: Nuit: 7/10 Anthony: 7/10

Chefs Nuit and Anthony dug into the desserts, and Puerto Bravo’s carlotta (a twist on the charlotte) stole the spotlight with its perfectly tangy kick. Playa Cabana’s tres leches cake, on the other hand, scored big for its sweetness and melt-in-your-mouth moisture.

Playa Cabana: Nuit: 3/5 Anthony: 3/5 Puerto Bravo: Nuit: 4/5 Anthony: 3.5/5

FINAL SCORE: Playa Cabana: 26 Puerto Bravo: 28

WINNER: PUERTO BRAVO!