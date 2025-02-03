Two chefs, two restaurants, one ultimate Toronto dim sum winner

With Chinese New Year (the Year of the Snake) in full swing, there’s no better time to dive into Toronto’s thriving dim sum scene. Known for its diverse food culture, the city is a destination for both classic dim sum and fresh takes on traditional dishes. Whether you’re after something authentic or a modern twist, Toronto’s got you covered at every corner.

As the city’s food scene continues to evolve, we asked Fat Pasha’s Anthony Rose and Fat Bao’s Trevor Lui to blind taste test and choose the best.

On one side, Wok Theory in Chinatown blends traditional Cantonese with bold modern twists, offering a creative spin on dim sum classics. On the other, Joyous Chinese Cuisine in North York sticks to authentic, no-frills Cantonese flavours, serving up everything from delicate dumplings to crispy spring rolls in a classic setting.

Dumplings, buns and bragging rights are on the line in this blind taste test. Let the tasting begin!

Joyous’ honey BBQ pork buns won both judges over, thanks to their perfect balance of tender, sweet pork and a soft, pillowy bun. These buns are a highlight at Joyous, where they stick to a traditional Cantonese approach, with the pork filling seasoned just right—savory, sweet, and totally satisfying. Wok Theory’s version, though still decent, didn’t quite match up. Both Anthony and Trevor noted it lacked the bold spices typical of classic Cantonese BBQ pork buns and could’ve used more sweetness to elevate the flavour.

Wok Theory: Anthony 5, Trevor 6

Joyous: Anthony 7, Trevor 7

Joyous’ signature shrimp dumplings had both judges hooked with their generous, fresh shrimp filling and delicate, thin wrapper. The mini shrimp topping gave a satisfying crunch, while the dumplings themselves stayed true to classic Cantonese flavours. Wok Theory’s version, though solid, didn’t quite match up. The shrimp filling was lighter, and the judges felt it lacked the same punch of flavour and texture that made Joyous’ dumplings stand out.

Wok Theory: Anthony 7, Trevor 8

Joyous: Anthony 8, Trevor 9

Although Trevor wasn’t a fan of Joyous’s pork bean curd rolls in oyster sauce, calling them a bit too delicate and prone to falling apart, both chefs agreed that Wok Theory’s version nailed it. Stuffed with a flavour-packed mix of pork and mushrooms, Anthony thought they were perfectly cooked, with a great balance of flavours and the right amount of bite.

Wok Theory: Anthony 9, Trevor 9

Joyous: Anthony 8, Trevor 6

Anthony and Trevor tried the siu mai from both Joyous and Wok Theory, each packed with pork and shrimp. Trevor felt something was missing from Joyous’s version, particularly the fish roe topping, though he did like the texture of the dumplings. Anthony, however, preferred Wok Theory’s siu mai, calling them juicy and full of flavour, with a better balance of pork and shrimp.

Wok Theory: Anthony 8, Trevor 8

Joyous: Anthony 5, Trevor 5

Final Scores

Wok Theory: 60

Joyous: 55

WINNER AND DIM SUM CHAMP: WOK THEORY