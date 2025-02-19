True crime lovers will be obsessed with comedy-thriller ‘Based on a True Story’

What would you do if you crossed paths with an infamous serial killer? For Ava (Kayley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina), the main characters of W Network’s gripping dark comedy-thriller Based on a True Story, their answer was to start a podcast with him.

True crime obsessives will be hooked on the series—which just released an even more addictive season two on W Network through STACKTV—and may find themselves relating to protagonist Ava Bartlett.

Emmy-nominated actor and former star of The Big Bang Theory Kayley Cuoco is convincing and hilarious as Ava, who is pregnant in season one and a true crime obsessive herself. Why she and her husband Nathan Bartlett start a podcast with famed serial killer “The Westside Ripper” (also known as Matt, played by Tom Bateman) is a tale as old as time: to bring a little spark back into their marriage.

Viewers who find true crime more eye roll-inducing than captivating will enjoy the show’s tongue-in-cheek take on the genre, satirizing the obsessives who attend conventions and devour podcasts through Nathan and Ava’s increasing complicity in Matt’s crimes as they essentially become business partners with the killer.

Season two gets even more unbelievable after fans were left with a shocking cliffhanger in season one. Now, the Bartletts are three months into new parenthood and Ava is desperate to resist all things true crime and focus on parenting and her work as a real estate agent, while Nathan attempts to focus on his job as well. But when a rash of murders spread through Los Angeles, the pair can’t help but wonder—especially after what they witnessed in season one—if Matt is behind them.

As the two inevitably get drawn back into the world of true crime, they also draw closer to real danger. Fans of the show will enjoy the addition of Brooklyn Nine Nine’s Melissa Fumero as Ava’s new friend Drew.

Stream season one and season two of Based on a True Story on STACKTV. Watch now with a free trial.