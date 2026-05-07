With new GO train coming soon, here are 5 great reasons to travel to Stratford this summer

Travelling between Toronto and Stratford will soon be easier, and for those looking for a fun day or weekend getaway sans the automobile, that’s great news.

GO Transit said it will extend its Kitchener Line to Stratford starting July 6, adding a new train stop in the southwestern Ontario city.

The new route will give passengers direct access between Stratford and Toronto’s Union Station. The service is also expected to help commuters who live in Stratford but travel to Toronto for work. Until now, many residents have relied on bus connections or more expensive VIA Rail trips.

On weekdays, GO Transit, which will release a full schedule in June, plans to run a morning train from Stratford to Union Station and an afternoon return trip back to Stratford.

For now, here are five great reasons to schedule in a trip.

So much theatre

Stratford is the summer theatre capital of Ontario and probably Canada. The renowned Stratford Festival puts on a full slate of theatre from the spring until the fall in its three theatres: Festival, Avon and Tom Patterson as well as a small studio theatre.

Although rooted in the works of William Shakespeare, the festival’s most successful and popular plays are generally of the non-Bard variety including musicals.

This season, there are a dozen productions including Shakespearean classics such as The Tempest and Midsummer Night’s Dream to the musical Guys and Dolls. Of note this season is what could be a very special production of Waiting for Godot. The Samuel Beckett classic stars some of the finest Canadian stage talent including Paul Gross, and Tom McCamus.

Pro tip: Do at least one production at the Festival Theatre, it is stunning. Gorgeous theatre on the banks of the Avon River, parks everywhere.

Culinary trails

From May through October, the Savour & Sip Trail transforms Stratford into a self-guided culinary picnic experience celebrating local flavour, artisanal products, and small-town culture.

Organized by Destination Stratford, the trail invites visitors to explore participating cafés, bakeries, markets, and specialty shops using five vouchers redeemable for curated picnic additions along the way. Designed for leisurely wandering, the experience combines Stratford’s renowned food scene with its walkable streets, riverside charm, and creative atmosphere, encouraging visitors to build their own perfect afternoon of sipping, snacking, and discovering local businesses.

The world’s smallest cinema

Tucked into downtown Stratford, the Little Prince Micro-Cinema offers a fun and nostalgic movie-going experience that feels more like stepping into a vintage lounge than a traditional theatre. We loved tucking into this little gem and watching Ratatouille on a recent stroll through town.

Since opening in 2021, the 13-seat gem has made a name for itself hosting both private screenings and thoughtfully programmed public film events ranging from cult classics and family favourites to art-house cinema and retro broadcasts. And, yes, it is a Guinness World Record holder for Smallest Purpose Built Cinema. Not to be missed. Oh, and great snacks.

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Culinary gems

As a theatre town, Stratford takes dinner very seriously. It punches far above its weight for delicious restaurants, especially of the local food variety.

We love The Common, delicious cuisine, nod to local, gorgeous room and a cute back patio.

Rene’s Bistro is one of the longer-running restaurants in town with a focus on showcasing local products.

Looking for something more European try Mercer Kitchen and Beer Hall on the Main Street with a nice front patio, delish beer options, and a menu that mashes up Asian and European comfort food in the best possible way.

Try Sirkel Foods for incredible sandwiches and have a picnic in the park before the matinee.

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Shopping in Stratford

Stratford is one of the more artistic towns in Ontario, and that vibe most certainly extends to the shopping in the historic core. Here, there are galleries, unique fashion and gift shops, and much more.