There’s a massive peach festival just an hour outside Toronto this summer

Peach season is almost here in Ontario — and there’s one place that will be celebrating with all the appropriate fanfare! Started in 1967 as part of a centennial celebration for Canada, the Winona Peach Festival, held annually in Winona Park, has been a staple of summer fun for the Hamilton community for nearly 60 years.

Since its inception, the community festival eventually moved on from its humble beginnings as an outdoor fruit market and began incorporating live entertainment and amusement park rides, arts and crafts booths, and of course, an incredible assortment of peach-themed foods and drinks, that make the small town carnival what it is today. In recent years, the festival has been known to draw crowds of upwards of 125,000 in a single weekend, making this one of this summer’s not-to-be-missed events.

This year, the Winona Peach Festival kicks off on Friday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. While visitors can roam the fairgrounds until 11 p.m., access to the park closes at 9:30 p.m. The festival runs over the weekend, open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Upon entering the park, you can’t miss the assortment of vendors selling some of the juiciest, freshest Niagara peaches you’ll lay eyes on. Grab a basket, or, follow your nose to the food court, where you’ll find everything from grilled sausage on a bun smothered in peach BBQ sauce, to towering cups of soft serve vanilla ice cream loaded with fresh peach slices and whipped cream. Of course, there are tons of non-peachy food items too, like freshly grilled corn, burgers, sandwiches and more classic festival favourites, like baked potatoes, funnel cakes (with optional peaches, of course) and deep-fried pickles.

More than 100 commercial vendors and 85 craft stalls will be set up over the weekend, meaning you’re more than likely to find something unique to take home. Most of the vendors only take cash, but there are a few ATMs on site in the arts and crafts area. There’s also a main stage with free music and entertainment, including local bands like the Practically Hip, and a variety of children’s programming earlier in the day, from magic shows to interactive dance parties.

For family fun, Robertson Amusements is offering an hour of free midway rides for the kids on Aug. 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. The fish pond is another beloved tradition, and costs $3.

Admission to the festival is free for all ages. A popular event, make sure to come early, because parking is scarce! The official offsite parking lot can be found at the Winona Community Centre on the corner of Hwy. 8 and Winona Road, and has a flat rate of $20. However, this fills up quickly, and it’s not uncommon to see homeowners advertising their own parking rates (usually $5 to $10 for the day) to use their driveways, so bring cash, just in case you get lucky!

This year, in conjunction with Hamilton Police, festival organizers have introduced new security measures, including creating a totally fenced in event, plus bag checks and metal detectors, ensuring all festival-goers enjoy a safe and respectful community environment.

