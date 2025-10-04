Why ‘Screaming Heads’ is the best fall day trip in the Almaguin Highlands

Autumn is about much more than leaf-watching. Head to the Almaguin Highlands, just north of Muskoka, and you’ll discover a giant outdoor art environment that pairs peak fall colours with a surreal forest of massive concrete faces.

“Screaming Heads,” also known as Midlothian Castle & Gallery, was created by artist and retired teacher Peter Camani on his 300-plus-acre property. Its walkable trails wind through meadows, woods and ponds, leading to dozens of the most unusual monumental cast-concrete sculptures that turn the landscape into a surreal gallery (think open-mouthed faces, hands rising from the earth, and even horses in mid-leap).

More than 100 sculptures were created over a 30-year period, and some sculptures soar well over 15-20 feet!

At the heart of the property is Camani’s residence. Midlothian Castle is a fortified, castle-like home that’s crowned by a two-headed dragon and flanked by towers! Wander past a giant sculpted “head” at the rear of the studio. It’s part living space, part artwork, and very on-theme with the sculptures scattered across the grounds. Notable clusters include the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and the Primeval Forest, a stand of roughly 18-foot concrete “trees” (time your visit to just before dusk for a gorgeous sunset backdrop).

There’s no guided route when you arrive, but part of the fun is exploring. Give yourself at least an hour to wander the grounds, and bring sturdy shoes.

Autumn is the perfect time to visit as fall colours typically peak in Muskoka through mid-October, so expect rustic reds, oranges and golds surrounding the giant statues.

Visitors are welcome to explore from dawn to dusk. There’s a parking lot beside the house as well as a donation box to support the artist’s work! Screaming Heads (981 Midlothian Rd, Burk’s Falls, ON) is about 2.5-3 hours north of Toronto. Look for the unlocked spider-web gate.

If you can, stay in the Almaguin Highlands for a day or two and explore the region. The area is filled with lush forests and crystal-clear rivers that rival Muskoka’s, making it the perfect spot for nature lovers to go hiking, canoeing, fishing and camping.

It’s especially nice if you want an autumn colour tour beyond Algonquin’s busiest corridors!

Head to Mikisew Provincial Park (near South River) and explore its scenic trails, hardwood forest, and vibrant wetlands along the shorelines of Eagle Lake. Or check out the Forgotten Trails (South River). This is a network of over 40 km of trails, so you can explore everything from dense forests and wetlands alongside stunning panoramic views. High Rock Lookout Park (Sundridge) is the perfect spot to take a scenic drive and catch the sunset or observe the beautiful fall foliage, and you’ll get amazing views of Lake Bernard.