Want a warm-up right now? This gorgeous riverside town is one of Ontario’s most southern spots

Tucked near the southern tip of the province sits a charming Ontario town boasting a gorgeous riverfront and genuinely interesting history, making it perfect for a small-town weekend getaway. And it’s so far south, it gets warmer faster than anywhere else in the province.

Amherstburg lies near the mouth of the Detroit River in Essex County, which is often touted as Ontario’s warmest pocket, so it’s a great spot if you’re craving an early taste of patio season. And the area has a little ‘down south’ feel (think vineyards, river breezes under the backset of gorgeous sunsets and stately streets), making it an easy escape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The AdventurousTraveler (@dimouliako)

If you’re driving from Toronto, it’s just over four hours via Highway 401. If you’d rather not drive the whole way, take a VIA train to Windsor (Amherstburg is part of the Windsor area), and finish the trip by rideshare once in the region.

When you arrive, start at the waterfront (it’s the town’s main draw). A key stop is King’s Navy Yard Park: the large waterfront park is known for its gardens and strolling paths right along the river. History nerds will love how the park mirrors the site of an early naval yard (dating way back to the late 1700s) tied to shipbuilding in the region.

For nature lovers, Essex County’s section of the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail connects to cycling routes across the area, linking small heritage towns, parks and wineries. The County also has some seriously gorgeous birding and nature hotspots, including Holiday Beach, Hillman Marsh, and Point Pelee (the southernmost point of mainland Canada). They’re not all in Amherstburg proper, but they’re part of what makes this region such a strong weekend base!

Next up: a stop at the Fort Malden National Historic Site (and you don’t have to be a military buff to enjoy it). Wander through preserved grounds and enjoy some storytelling. The site has connections to the War of 1812 and runs interpretive programming that sometimes includes costumed interpreters and demonstrations. It’s also a nice two-for-one with the waterfront: you’ll get great river views while you’re there!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody (@sircodymiller)

One of the most meaningful stops in town is the Amherstburg Freedom Museum. The museum lets you step back in time through in-house tours so you can get a first-hand look at the stories and contributions of African-Canadians, including those who escaped slavery from the U.S.

For a smaller, atmospheric history hit, make a pit stop at Park House. This 18th-century dwelling is nestled on Amherstburg’s main street. The long-told story is that it floated down the Detroit River to Upper Canada by its Loyalist owners when Detroit was handed over to the Americans by the Brits in 1796!

As part of your downtown wander, head to the Gibson Gallery for a mid-afternoon stop. This former Michigan Central Railroad Station, circa 1896, has been renovated to its original Romanesque glory, and boasts towering ceilings, hardwood floors and bevelled glass windows. You’ll also find a full season of exhibits showcasing Essex County artists, as well as artifacts and memorabilia housed in the attached caboose. Best of all: admission is free (donations encouraged). Afterward, grab a coffee and pastry from Bucket List Coffee Roastery (it’s about a 5-minute walk from the gallery).

And because you’re in Essex County, check out a winery or two. Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery bills itself as Ontario’s only beachfront winery, located on Lake Erie’s south-facing shore (so you can do tastings and lakeside views in the same stop). From there, you’re close to the broader Essex Pelee Island Coast wine region, which boasts multiple wineries across the county if you feel like turning your trip into a tasting crawl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EPIC Wineries (@epicwineries)

In the evening, head downtown and explore Amherstburg’s enviable dining scene! Since Essex County is Ontario’s warmest county, Amherstburg’s patio season generally runs longer than you’d expect, stretching from the end of March to the beginning of November.

Visit Riccardo’s Italian Restaurant right on Dalhousie St after a waterfront walk. The Salty Dog is another downtown fave, known for its upscale pub-style menu and wood-fired pizzas (bonus: they have a heated patio during colder months). Or head to the Wolfhead Distillery & Restaurant if you like the idea of tours/tastings and food all in one place.

After visiting Essex County, check out this charming Lake Huron village: it’s packed with iconic beaches and unreal sunsets!